Spotlight: Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is a relatively rare autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, especially in the eyes and face but it can affect other parts of the body as well. MG interferes with the body's ability to send messages between the nerves and the muscles causing the muscles to become weak and easily fatigued. The name derives from the Greek/Latin words (myo) for muscle, (asthenia) weakness and the Latin word (gravis) for ‘weighty' or ‘heavy'. While the disease was first described by...