Emma Thomson: The Big C

To mark this year's Breast Cancer Awareness month, Emma Thomson, head of protection and GI propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group, shares her experiences with breast cancer and the crucial role protection played in her personal journey from diagnosis to treatment and beyond.
We all like to think bad stuff won't happen to us. Despite being a protection insurance professional, aware of morbidity and mortality risks, who has worked to help consumers protect against those risks for over twenty years, I still had that hope. But in April 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, becoming one of the ‘1 in 2 people' cancer statistic we hear so much about. I'd like my experience of being a claimant to benefit others; both fellow professionals and consumers, to help more...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.