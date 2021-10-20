Emma Thomson: The Big C

We all like to think bad stuff won't happen to us. Despite being a protection insurance professional, aware of morbidity and mortality risks, who has worked to help consumers protect against those risks for over twenty years, I still had that hope. But in April 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, becoming one of the ‘1 in 2 people' cancer statistic we hear so much about. I'd like my experience of being a claimant to benefit others; both fellow professionals and consumers, to help more...