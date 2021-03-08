Spotlight: Leukaemia
'Usually covered under the cancer definitions within serious illness policies'
Vitality’s John Downes examines the underwriting considerations for leukaemia
Like many aspects of the history of medicine, the discovery of the concept of leukaemia originated around the 5th century in Greece. The drawing of blood for inspection is a practice that goes back to ancient times, when blood was recognised as a life giving substance. The Hebrews believed that blood was the seat of the soul, whilst the Romans sometimes even went as far as drinking the blood of their enemies in the belief that it would allow them to absorb the courage of those they had defeated....
More on Underwriting
L&G trials home blood pressure testing initiative
Virtual screening
COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: Registration now open
Evolution not revolution
Zurich speeds up underwriting process
‘Great innovation’
SPOTLIGHT: Melanoma and skin cancers
Ahead of World Cancer Day
Back to Top