SPOTLIGHT: Long Covid

Vitality's John Downes explores ‘Long Covid’ and its future claims and underwriting implications

In February of this year, we first looked at Covid-19 in this Spotlight column and what it might mean for the UK. At that time, we were still thinking about what could happen if coronavirus came to the UK. We could see what was happening in China and we'd seen the beginnings of what was happening in parts of Italy, so we mulled over the possibility of the cancellation of mass attendance events, the implications for parents and businesses of schools closing, and also looked at the benefits of business...