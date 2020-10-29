Steve Bryan: Discussing income protection does not have to be scary!
'The real scare story is our society's lack of financial resilience'
This Halloween, advisers should be not be afraid to offer income protection first, writes Steve Bryan
The end of October marks Halloween and the day we traditionally don our best fear-inducing costumes. However, for the protection industry, the real scare story of this year has been how the coronavirus crisis has thrown the financial fragility of the British population into sharp relief. Indeed, with millions taking advantage of loan payment holidays, and over half of the five million self-employed workers claiming a grant through the government's self-employment income support scheme, the lack...
