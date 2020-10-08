L&G: What's being done to clean up UK protection distribution?

‘We have closed down more than 50 agencies during the last three years,’ writes Craig Brown

One of the most important - and frequent - discussions I have with protection brokers and advisers is around what we are doing, as an insurer, to monitor and improve the quality of protection distribution in the UK. We have developed a vast amount of data and intelligence in this regard, which has evolved over the last decade and since we first set up EWS (early warning system) in 2010. In the last three years alone, we have closed down more than 50 agencies, representing over 10% of annual protection...