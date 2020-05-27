SPOTLIGHT: Diabetes & COVID-19

People with diabetes are considered at higher risk of catching COVID-19

It has been estimated that up to a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in the UK have occurred in those with diabetes, with NHS England figures showing that of the 22,332 people who died in hospital in England between 31 March and 12 May, 5,873 (26%) suffered from either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Diabetes mellitus Diabetes mellitus (DM), more commonly known as diabetes, is a group of metabolic disorders characterised by a high blood sugar level over a prolonged period of time. There are two main...