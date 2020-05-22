The positive effects of meditation and mindfulness in the workplace

Headspace on finding the right approach to productivity in business

Three in 10 employees say feeling anxious or stressed limits their productivity [1] - and that includes all professionals. With the coronavirus pandemic bringing unprecedented change and uncertainty, these emotions are being exacerbated. Employers can take steps to support their staff, even when they're working from home, and ensure they can be as productive as possible during this difficult and uncertain period. Crucially, they can do this in a way that's realistic and sensitive to any challenges...