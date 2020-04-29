Alan Lakey: Trust me… It's Trustedoctor

Trustedoctor is a new entrant added value services provider focusing on the initial patient journey

In recent years added value services has become another battleground for insurers looking to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. This arena primarily revolves around health services such as second medical opinion, online GP consultations, mental health apps and the like. These remote services have obvious advantages during the current and any future health crisis. Some of the main players include Square Health, Best Doctors and RedArc, although the latter sub-contract to Healix for second...