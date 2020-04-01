Alan Lakey: A new challenger is entering the market
‘Truly innovative conditions’
CIExpert director lifts the lid on a mystery new insurer entering the critical illness insurance industry
The spirit of innovation has gradually insinuated itself into the hitherto moribund protection world, something best exemplified by a secret meeting I had with a new challenger company which intends to enter the UK insurance market in Q3 of this year. They didn't insist on a non-disclosure document so I am at liberty to share some of the salient detail with you. In line with previous quirkily named entrants, such as Bright Grey and Dead Happy, the challenger has decided on an unusual trading title...
More on Critical Illness
CIExpert analysis of Royal London CI changes
'A timely enhancement'
Royal London updates critical illness cover
'A worthwhile upgrade'
Industry Voice: Nowadays, there is no normal
What is normal?
Alan Lakey: The real impact of being a smoker
According to gender and different ages
Alan Lakey: Why counting condition numbers is futile
'Advisers... don't be lazy'
Back to Top