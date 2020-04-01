Alan Lakey: A new challenger is entering the market

CIExpert director lifts the lid on a mystery new insurer entering the critical illness insurance industry

The spirit of innovation has gradually insinuated itself into the hitherto moribund protection world, something best exemplified by a secret meeting I had with a new challenger company which intends to enter the UK insurance market in Q3 of this year. They didn't insist on a non-disclosure document so I am at liberty to share some of the salient detail with you. In line with previous quirkily named entrants, such as Bright Grey and Dead Happy, the challenger has decided on an unusual trading title...