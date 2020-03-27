COVER WFH Diaries #4: Steve Casey
Airfix models, bike rides and picking up litter
Square Health marketing director spreads out at home and gives his top tips to remote working
All of us are coping differently and adapting with the new working from challenges brought about by coronavirus. Our latest in the WFH video series features Steve Casey, marketing director for Square Health, showing us his workspace and talking us through his daily routine. We learn about Steve's interest in Airfix models, bike rides and picking up litter to give back to society. There's even a lady - we assume Steve's wife - riding a unicycle while playing a guitar. Who said COVID-19 couldn't...
