Tracey Clarke: 'We regret cancelling our IP policy'

IPTF highlights Seven Families story to act as a reminder of the importance of income protection

The coronavirus outbreak means that many people are currently facing financial hardship and uncertainty. In response, many will be reviewing their outgoings and deciding to cut back on non-essential spend. In a recent radio interview, Tracey Clarke shared how she and her husband Tim had done just that, cancelling their income protection policy when Tim was made redundant. "It was one of the first things to go and now we look back and really regret it. It's not just about protecting your income,...