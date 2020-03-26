COVER WFH Diaries #3: Alain Desmier

Alain Desmier talks us through his homeschooling/working timetable and offers some tips and tricks

The Contact State founder has a 10-month-old and a three-and-a-half-year-old so faced a challenge last week when it was announced that he and his wife would have their childcare and nursery provision taken away due to the coronavirus crisis. As a result, they put together a list of things they needed to do and a constructed timetable that allows them both work fulltime and look after their children. By splitting their days into two slots of three hours each, they are able to get work done,...