COVER WFH Diaries #2: Kathryn Knowles (and family)
Coping during coronavirus
Kathryn Knowles shows us her home/workspace and talks us through their approach to homeschooling
Next in the COVER Working From Home video series, Cura Financial Services managing director Kathryn Knowles takes us on a tour of her home where she and her husband Alan have converted a two-year-old's bedroom into an office, split the day up to look after the kids and set up a home schooling system. As Kathryn says, "it's going to be tough everyone, and we're going to have to band together, stay at home and we're all going to be knackered at the end of it, but it's the right thing for us all...
More on Employee Benefits
Highlights from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit
At 99 City Road conference centre
COVER WFH Diaries #1: Adam Saville & Jennifer Wallis
Tips and tricks to remote working
School closures: Employers should consider 'alternative arrangements'
Limited statutory time off
Third of employers expect COVID-19 to impact worker contracts
Benefits being used to support employees
COVER Podcast #5: Grief in conversation
Recorded live at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit