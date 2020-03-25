COVER WFH Diaries #2: Kathryn Knowles (and family)

COVER WFH Diaries #2: Kathryn Knowles (and family)
Kathryn Knowles shows us her home/workspace and talks us through their approach to homeschooling

Next in the COVER Working From Home video series, Cura Financial Services managing director Kathryn Knowles takes us on a tour of her home where she and her husband Alan have converted a two-year-old's bedroom into an office, split the day up to look after the kids and set up a home schooling system. As Kathryn says, "it's going to be tough everyone, and we're going to have to band together, stay at home and we're all going to be knackered at the end of it, but it's the right thing for us all...

