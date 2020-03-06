Sourcing life cover for clients with poor mental health
The Insurance Surgery offers some guidance to advisers
With one in four people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem each year, it is important for advisers to understand how they can help their clients to get protected. Historically, it has been very difficult to source life insurance for clients with a history of poor mental health, however over recent years there have been significant improvements within the insurance industry. Here at The Insurance Surgery, we are advocates for the access to insurance initiative, and are constantly...
