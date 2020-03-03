Coping with loneliness: Alcohol is not the answer

Fiona McGill explores why turning to alcohol can have long-term mental health consequences

It is staggering to think that a tenth of adults in the UK turn to alcohol in an effort to cope with loneliness. On top of this, 3.1 million people turn to drink because of relationship issues1. There is evidence alcohol and mental health are linked. Findings from NHS Digital show that over the past five years, there has been a 4% rise in the number of hospital admissions for alcohol and mental health problems2. Over half of the people in the UK receiving treatment for alcohol issues also require...