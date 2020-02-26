SPOTLIGHT: Coronavirus

John Downes investigates the underwriting impact of COVD-19

Over the past month or so, our television screens and newspaper columns have been dominated by news on coronavirus. Whether it's the potential threat to the people of the UK or people being quarantined on cruise ships the situation is changing daily, and being closely monitored by the insurance industry. So what is coronavirus? According to the World health Organization (WHO), coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases....