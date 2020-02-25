Alan Lakey: The real impact of being a smoker
According to gender and different ages
Understanding of the risks of smoking is essential when analysing the value of any critical illness plan
Should we generalise regarding the potential claim impact of being a smoker? When assessing any impact should a fully focused approach be used instead to measure the added risk of being a smoker? I ask this because recently I read an article (not on COVER, I might add) which introduced a number of generalisations regarding the increased risk in respect of cancer, many of which are likely to heap confusion on a complex issue. The impact of smoking in respect of a critical illness policy is potentially...
