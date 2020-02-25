Alan Lakey: The real impact of being a smoker

Understanding of the risks of smoking is essential when analysing the value of any critical illness plan

Should we generalise regarding the potential claim impact of being a smoker? When assessing any impact should a fully focused approach be used instead to measure the added risk of being a smoker? I ask this because recently I read an article (not on COVER, I might add) which introduced a number of generalisations regarding the increased risk in respect of cancer, many of which are likely to heap confusion on a complex issue. The impact of smoking in respect of a critical illness policy is potentially...