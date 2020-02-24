Six group risk 'asks' from the next Budget

‘Make it simpler for SMEs’

Six group risk 'asks' from the next Budget
  • Katharine Moxham/Ron Wheatcroft
What the industry would like to see from govt. to widen access to workplace insurance

Ron Wheatcroft from Swiss Re, who jointly chairs The Access to Insurance Workplace Workstream alongside Katharine Moxham from Group Risk Development (GRiD), sets out what recommendations they would like to see to widen access to protection insurance and services through the workplace In the unexpected event of serious illness, disability or death, group risk products (employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness benefits) provide employees with the financial protection...

