CASE STUDY: Arranging life cover for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Kathryn Knowles discusses the case of two clients who approached Cura seeking mortgage protection

Erica and Suzie* came to us because they needed some protection in place to cover their mortgage. They were both non-smokers with perfect BMIs. We arranged insurances for them both, but Erica had been diagnosed with classical Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) as a child, so needed more specialist consideration when looking for the right insurer, and this is what my video focuses on. Watch it below. Erica, who was in her early 40s, only had a very small physical trait of EDS. She wasn't symptomatic...