Five tips to maintaining a healthy heart

It's National Heart Health Month, so Cheryl Lythgoe offers some guidance

1. How to identify symptoms of heart disease Risk factors for coronary heart disease include smoking, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, being overweight or obese, and being physically inactive. Hereditary and ethnic factors can increase your risk too. If you are experiencing abnormal chest pain, numbness in your arms or legs, or pain in your neck, jaw or throat it could be that your blood vessels in and around your heart are becoming blocked or diseased, so it is recommended to visit a...