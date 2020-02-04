SPOTLIGHT: Connective Tissue Disorders

John Downes explores the wide spectrum of CTD diseases

Connective tissue Diseases (CTDs) represents the collective term for various diseases which affect the parts of the body that hold our body structure together. This can include a range of conditions, such as genetic (inherited) conditions like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and autoimmune conditions, such as scleroderma. In genetic conditions, a mutation in one's genes leads to problems in the structure and/or function of connective tissues, giving rise to a range of symptoms and signs, which are not...