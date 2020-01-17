Ron Wheatcroft: 50 not out

Swiss Re’s technical manager reflects on 50-plus years in protection and health

Each month we invite a leading figure in protection and health insurance to discuss the industry's most important topics.

On this podcast, the COVER editor interviews Swiss Re's technical manager and all-round-good-chap Ron Wheatcroft. At last year's COVER Excellence Awards, Ron was awarded with a surprise Lifetime Achievement Award after he recently reached his 50-year milestone in the protection and health insurance industry.

One of the sector's most influential figures, he's pretty much worked for the same company for his entire career, starting at M&G Re before it was acquired by Swiss Re in 1996.

During his time in the industry, he's seen an awful lot of change so this conversation reflects on his time in the industry, while taking a look forward at some of the key things to watch out for during the decade ahead. Listen below.