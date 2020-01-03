Our top 20 features of 2019

The most-clicked content on COVER from over the past 12 months

1.Best Doctors detected my family's genetic heart disorder - Vicky Churcher

In October, we featured the video premiere of AIG Life's real life case study documentary involving its inspirational intermediary director following her heart attack.

2. Proposed new govt. rules ‘threaten last nail in coffin' for life policy trusts

Back in June, Ruth Gilbert investigated how onerous registration rules would take dealing with trusts from complex to almost impossible.

3. Luke Ashworth: ‘In the space of a year I lost everything'

Ahead of the COVER Mental Health Forum in March, we released a ‘Getting Personal Around Protection' video involving protection consultant Luke Ashworth, who courageously opened up about dealing with tragic loss, the value of reaching out and his battle with anxiety and depression at the event.

Luke Ashworth, founder, Protection Geek

4. Crowdfunding… the key to unlocking protection conversations?

Aviva's Mark Cracknell explored how advisers can use the topic of crowdfunding as part of protection conversations with clients.

5. reviti: Doing the right thing or smoke and mirrors?

COVER took a deep-dive into whether the new life insurance proposition funded by a global tobacco conglomerate has consumers' best interests at heart.

6. Is DeadHappy breathing new life into insurance?

Are skulls, death wishes and pay-as-you-go protection policies really the future of life insurance? Katie Crook-Davies met DeadHappy founder Phil Zeidler four months after the launch of D2C proposition DeadHappy.

7. Health insurance is evolving… but will cheaper products help grow the market?

We crossed paths with the latest innovators of the health insurance market - Equipsme, Medigo and Cignpost - to hear why they are doing things differently.

8. Why is life insurance the cheapest in the world?

CIExpert's Alan Lakey discussed the downward trend for critical illness premiums in the face of the increasing cost of continuous upgrades with Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley.

9. CIExpert: An in-depth critique of insurer pens

This April Fool's gag from Alan Lakey analysing the look, feel and functionality of industry writing devices given away as freebies was a stroke of genius (forgive the pun!).

10. yulife… unlocking the group risk market with gamification?

Katie Crook-Davies spokte to the co-founder and CEO of yulife, Sammy Rubin, to find out about his 'yuniverse'.

11. Simon Thomas: ‘It's so important to have difficult conversations'

Following his powerful closing keynote at the COVER Protection & Health Summit, our ‘Getting Personal Around Protection' series returned with the story of broadcaster Simon Thomas following the tragic loss of his wife.

12. Income Protection: Mental Health under the spotlight

Protection Guru's Adam Higgs weighed up the mental health support available through income protection providers.

13. ‘I was left asking: Who am I?' COVER meets Jonny Wilkinson

England Rugby hero and Vitality ambassador opened up to COVER editor Adam Saville about his mental health journey.

Jonny Wilkinson

14. Suicide rate hits five-year high - industry reaction

We reached out to three thought-leaders to discuss how our industry can tackle the suicide problem.

15. How WhatsApp is transforming customer service

Vitality's Matthew Dijkstra explored the potential for WhatsApp to revolutionise the customer service experience

16. Blurred lines? The Mental Health First Aid backlash

With companies doing more than ever before to support the mental health of employees, we investigated whether they are getting it right.

17. Five medical ‘revolutions' that will transform healthcare

'Smart' bodies, predictive data mining, stem-cell medicine, nano-scale technology and remote robots all featured in Allianz Care's very sci-fi ‘Future Health, Care and Wellbeing' report.

18. COVER Mental Health Forum: The elephant in the room

In March, over 200 industry professionals attended the inaugural COVER Mental Health Forum in London and we covered the main themes at the event in this tidy review - so you didn't' have to.

Emma Thomson, product strategist, British Friendly

19. Emma Thomson: ‘Facebook saved my life'

In our new podcast series, the COVER editor Adam Saville interviewed the Women In Protection Network founder about her recent battle with breast cancer and the true value of protection.

20. Meet Emma: The employee of the future

Jennifer Wallis met ergonomist and human factors consultant Stephen Bowden to discuss Emma, a life-sized model constructed to show the physical impact of workplaces.