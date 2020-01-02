Will 2020 be the year that protection goes viral?

Increasingly protection providers and distributors are turning to social media to get in front of 45 million UK users, but doing this successfully, and in the right way, isn’t easy, writes Katie Crook-Davies

We spend a lot of time on social media, whether it's checking LinkedIn for updates from colleagues, scrolling through the latest twitter rant, checking in with friends and family on Facebook, or tapping through entertaining Instagram stories, social networks play a significant role in many of our lives. In fact, almost 70% of the UK population are active users of social media [1].

With increasing numbers spending more and more time on their mobiles, scrolling through the equivalent of the height of the Statue of Liberty in terms of content every single day [2], it makes sense that companies are looking towards social media channels to get their products and messages in front of the right consumers. And the same is certainly true of the protection industry, with providers using social media to grow their direct distribution and distributers using online networks to generate quality leads.

But selling protection via social media isn't easy and many organisations end up with poor conversion rates and mounting acquisition costs. I spoke with a product provider, an advised distributor and an insurance advertiser to get under the hood of social media marketing, the aim being to understand what works and the steps we can take as an industry to boost efficiency of social channels for protection. And in a space that is becoming increasingly scrutinised by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), it's never been more important for companies to not only succeed in this competitive space, but do it in the right way.

Brand awareness vs direct response

There are typically two key outcomes that insurers look to achieve via social media, the first being to build brand awareness, creating an online presence and getting their brand in-front of the right consumers. The second being direct response, or acquisition, driving conversions to generate leads, quotes and sales.

And the approach taken to achieve each of these outcomes is often quite different. Emma Walker, chief marketing officer (CMO) from LifeSearch, explains that the advice firm takes a multi-platform approach: "Instagram performs really well for us on brand awareness content and we tend to see high levels of engagement. Facebook, on the other hand, is an effective acquisition channel, especially to retarget those customers who have interacted with LifeSearch, but not yet arranged their protection."

A common mistake that companies make is to use the same content across all social channels, but Walker goes on to explain that "people's expectations of each channel are different", and LifeSearch have therefore needed to "tailor their approach" to be platform specific.

For Cignpost Life, a provider of term life and critical illness cover, LinkedIn is the social media platform of choice when it comes to reaching financial advisers and building brand awareness. And on the direct response side, Paul Foody, chief operating officer, acknowledges that simplification is essential for success: "Consumers have been educated by Amazon and their ‘1-Click' buying process, it's simply what they expect. For life insurers who have traditionally had to ask a huge number of health questions, gather GPRs and potentially conduct medical tests, matching this approach is a tall order. But of course, things are changing, and by designing simplified products, short underwriting sets and fully-digitised application processes, insurers are able to play in space where consumers are."

Managing costs

Dan Thut, director of operations at Rocketer, a specialist insurance advertising firm, explains that there are a number of cost metrics that insurers will measure when it comes to social media, including cost per lead, cost per quote and cost per acquisition (CPA), which is the overall price that an insurer pays to generate a sale and acquire a new customer. The aim is to drive up sales while keeping the CPA below a target level.

"What we see is that some insurers are able to generate small Facebook advertising campaigns which hit their target CPA initially, but very few manage to scale that success whilst maintaining efficiency," he says. "Pouring significant extra sums of money into a campaign, after some initial success, almost always backfires."

Thut goes on to explain the three main actions that should be taken to avoid cost volatility and ensure delivery of stable and scaled social media campaigns. The first focus, he explains, is to avoid "ad fatigue", a situation which arises when consumers see the same ad too many times, driving lower conversions and higher acquisition costs. "For us, it's all about creating multivariate campaigns, combining arresting and unique creatives with specific, appropriate targeting. This approach increases all the key metrics, from engagement and click-through rate, all the way to final conversion, and is often the difference between a campaign that provides no acquisition at all, and one that scales."

The second focus is on "the small details", which involves looking at every number and monitoring all the campaigns in "real-time". Thut explains that technology plays a vital role in allowing insurers to do this and highlights the importance of regular monitoring. "Facebook is already a vital channel for new customer acquisition, but is it still emergent, and can be volatile," he says.

Thut's third point relates to specific consumer targeting and the use of ‘lookalike audiences'. "There's nothing new about the use of lookalikes in advertising, but Facebook's are absolutely best in class", he adds. "There are very few winning campaigns that do not have a significant contribution from lookalike audiences, predicated on deep, mature datasets."

The 'perfect' insurance customer

With 45 million social media users in the UK, how can insurers and distributers ensure that their ads reach those who are most likely to be interested in insurance? Lookalike audiences are key. These are social media audiences that are built to reflect the profile of the perfect insurance customer, as Thut explains. "We are constantly training our ads to be shown to the best quality social media users who are not only most likely to buy a policy, but are also more likely to represent a good quality customer in the long term."

LifeSearch has seen a 200% increase in engagement across social media channels in the last 12 months, but the advice firm recognises that these channels are becoming increasingly competitive making it "harder to get content in front of the desired audience". For Walker, "the future will be around using audience lookalike modelling to target those social media followers whose behavior and persona infers that they would have an interest, or should have an interest, in insurance."

Walker goes on to add the value of specific consumer targeting. "This clever use of data will allow targeting at the right time with personalised messaging to reflect where the customer is in their buying decision, from right at the top of the funnel, where they haven't even considered insurance, through to being ready to buy, all communications can be tailored," she says.

Under the spotlight

As more organisations turn to social media to advertise their products and build brand awareness, the further these channels move into the ASA's spotlight, explains Alain Desmier, founder of Contact State. Desmier, who previously ran a lead generation business, recognises the importance of social media today in raising brand and protection product awareness amongst consumers, simply because social media is "where most people are!", but issues a word of caution because it's "a landscape that is getting very heavily scrutinised".

Desmier goes on to explain the importance of truly understanding where leads come from, the ads consumers see, when they see them, and on what social media platforms.

"Insurance providers and distributors need to make sure that they can trust an advertising business and understand where the lead is coming from," he says.

Advertisers should be interested in the data, the clicks, quotes and conversion rates, rather than purely lead volumes, "these sorts of adverts shouldn't be viewed as shortcuts to sales", explains Desmier. For him, a business using social media correctly demonstrates that it "values the customer and adheres to clear language that markets the product and doesn't mislead the consumer".

Thut explains that Rocketer's ‘Compliance Pack' plays a central role in their work with insurers and distributors. "The tool allows us to work in partnership with clients and provides a centralised hub where clients can access, review and approve all adverts that are associated with their campaign before anything goes live. It's important for us that clients have full control of creative and the consumer experience."

I'm not sure protection will be going viral this year, but one thing's for sure: social media potentially offers a very effective platform for protection and insurance brands, an opportunity that's not gone unnoticed by the industry. But as more sectors look to harness social media, the challenge will be for us to stand out, as Foody articulates: "Our job is to ensure that protection gets noticed, in a sea of other social content. The messages need to resonate, and they need to be placed in front of the right consumers at the right time. Yes, social media is about lead generation, but it also plays a crucial role in helping us to educate consumers, and that's something we shouldn't overlook as an industry."

