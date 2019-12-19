A DECADE OF TECHNOLOGY: Growing the market

Paul Yates examines the drivers of protection personalisation and data innovation over the past 10 years

The protection world was a very different place a decade ago. While companies such as Standard Life were closing to protection back then, today the opposite is true with the likes of MetLife and Zurich moving their UK focus into protection. A range of factors have contributed to this transformation, but one of the main reasons is the role technology is playing in making protection more attractive, driving sales, automating administrative tasks and delivering operational efficiency.

The evolution of portals has had a major impact in accelerating the growth of the protection market. Portals had barely changed for several years until, in the mid 2010s, a revolution occurred in the product sourcing process due to the smart application of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. This enabled better product shaping and resulted in an increase in multi-product sales and an improvement in the cover that was bought.

Today, portals have a multitude of functions, from providing a better understanding of the impact of health on price for those with more complex conditions, to allowing quote data to be pushed straight through by being better integrated with adviser CRM systems. There have also been significant improvements in the ability to analyse products, especially critical illness.

Let's get personal

AI has also helped the market harness the power of data to deliver personalised sales aids that improve consumer engagement and provide solutions that meet their protection needs. This has been extended to go beyond the point of sale and advisers can now evaluate the requirements of existing clients to help them understand gaps in their cover.

In addition, sales support tools are increasingly being built into IFA and mortgage broker systems, allowing them to deliver protection as a client goes through the advice process. This has particularly helped mortgage brokers, a channel that has lately seen a resurgence as a major contributor to protection sales. iPipeline's Q3 results revealed that protection new business volumes from mortgage brokers showed a 90.5% year-on-year increase, compared with a 32.4% year-on-year increase from IFAs. The success of mortgage brokers has been supported by better technology across CRM, sales, portal and provider channels, which has improved efficiencies and increased productivity.

Self-service

The development of adviser and provider portals has meant much faster, quicker and more interactive sales processes. Elements such as medical information can now be passed to the client to complete, which means far less administration for both provider and adviser. Newer systems also let advisers offer further options to their clients, such as exclusions, which can reduce premium costs. Additionally, advisers and customers are increasingly able to self-service policies post-issue, with both Zurich and The Exeter allowing policy changes and updates to personal details without the need for provider intervention.

The last few years have also largely seen the removal of the need for signatures in the new business process, improving timescales and take-up rates. However, according to a recent survey by FTRC, there is still a lack of consistency among insurers, which is leaving advisers confused, especially with regards to trusts.

All's well that ends well

Providers are increasingly using the capabilities of end-to-end systems to develop new and more niche products. We've seen this in relation to diabetes products, with The Exeter and Royal London launching their products for diabetics in 2017, as well as improved critical illness products and more short term income protection options.

In recent years, The Exeter, Guardian and Zurich have launched new platforms that provide a full end-to-end service. This means these companies can now work in a faster and more efficient way and it gives them more scope to develop better products and services.

But every life company is having to become more agile as consumer demands drive greater digital capabilities and demand better personalisation. In September, Legal & General represented the first firm to launch products to help it meet the needs of the growing rental market with its Rental Protection Plan. This has been rapidly followed by LV=.

Providers can also use end-to-end systems to share richer information with advisers. This, in turn, helps advisers improve their ongoing service and communication with clients. For example, in the form of annual statements or informing them of policy changes, which drives a better understanding of product value and encourages greater persistency.

From an underwriting perspective, systems have vastly improved and now offer far more capabilities. This improvement has been powered by data analytics, which enables much better straight-through processing rates and reduced questions, meaning more people are being accepted immediately.

Safe and secure

Ensuring customer and client data is suitably protected has moved to the top of every company's agenda. This is especially true in protection, where businesses are dealing with a large amount of highly sensitive data. GDPR has also meant insurance companies now need to havea greater awareness and control over the data they process and share.

There is a growing need for systems that meet stringent data security and compliance requirements. It's likely this will continue into the next decade as cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, customers increasingly demand that companies reveal how and why they are using their data, and the reputational - and financial - consequences of non-compliance become more severe.

Protection tech in the ‘roaring' twenties

Despite all the talk about blockchain and distributed ledger technology, there has been limited impact to date. It will be interesting to see what Acre Software does in this space, especially since the recent £5m investment from Aviva and Sesame Bankhall Group.

The whiff of a technology that's all talk and little action is also true of robo advice. We've seen the first robo services enter the market, but so far this technology is very nascent and appears to have the same issues around cost-effective client acquisition as its investment cousins. In the US, the 2019 edition of Financial Planningmagazine's annual Tech Survey revealed that, despite the hype, use of robo tools is declining as advisers appear to be moving away from offering clients robo-only approaches. Despite this, I do think robo services are worth keeping an eye on as we enter 2020 and beyond.

So, what are my predictions for the next decade? First, a rather apt quote from Bill Gates: "We always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next 10. Don't let yourself be lulled into inaction".

With this warning in mind, I'm going to predict that data alongside AI will become even more important over the next 10 years. Data will be used in an increasingly smart way to help clients and advisers manage their financial futures, including augmentation with third party data to help improve onboarding and deliver risk prevention. It's likely there will be personalisation to the individual level, with the potential of individual financial resilience scores. It's also possible we will soon see the seamless transfer of data, from adviser systems all the way to provider back offices and then back round again, with doctors included somewhere in the circuit.

Finally, with changing and increasing customer expectations, there's every chance the 2020s will witness the growth of subscription models, similar to that launched by HSBC in November. This type of offering will let customers select what they want, with a view to protecting their desired level and allowing them to adapt their cover as their circumstances change.

Only time will tell whether these predictions come to pass. But what's clear is that technology will continue to evolve to help insurers and advisers better serve the changing protection needs of their customers and wider society.

Paul Yates is product strategy director at iPipeline