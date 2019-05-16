Workplace mental health struggles hitting the youngest the hardest

Incidence rates suggest that employees under 25 are over three times more likely to suffer with depression compared to older employees

The Britain's Healthiest Workplace (BHW) study, developed by VitalityHealth in partnership with RAND Europe and the University of Cambridge, revealed a number of concerning statistics highlighting the struggles of younger employees when it comes to mental health.

The study found that young workers are most likely to suffer with poor mental wellbeing at work, reporting higher rates of depression and work-related stress. In fact, employees below the age of 25 were found to have 3.5 times higher incidence of depression compared to older employees over the age of 55. In addition, a third of younger employees suffer from high levels of stress compared to just under a quarter of older employees.

The study identified that young staff are more likely to feel that they do not receive respect from colleagues, experience strained relationships at work and have a lack of clarity on duties and responsibilities. And the youngest are the hardest hit. Those aged 18-20 were found to be particularly vulnerable, reporting the worst outcomes across mental health, work performance, work engagement cultural perception, and shared identity with their employer.

This poor mental workplace wellbeing translates to lower engagement, lost productivity and increased presenteeism amongst younger employees. The BHW study found that employees below the age of 25 were found to have 2.3 times the level of sickness absence, and 1.7 times the level of presenteeism, compared to employees aged 55 or more. And employees below the age of 25 were less engaged than older workers, with only 9% of younger employees reported that they exerted a high level of discretionary effort at work, compared to 17.6% of older employees.

'Pressures'

Neville Koopowitz, CEO at VitalityHealth, said: "It is concerning to see that young workers are particularly vulnerable to pressures in the workplace, reporting higher levels of work-related stress and depression. Not only is this having a significant impact on their mental wellbeing at work, it is also affecting the performance of businesses with young workers reporting lower levels of engagement and productivity.

"The results signify a clear need for employers to proactively engage with young workers and adopt comprehensive strategies to ensure successful on-boarding, and integration into the workforce. In addition, by prioritising and elevating employee engagement in health and wellbeing within the business, ideally to Board level, firms can make a significant difference to productivity and the overall success of their business."