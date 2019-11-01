What private medical insurance does not cover

Bruce Eaton explores how a 'lego brick approach' to healthcare could allow more flexibility

If you can afford it or get lucky with your employee benefits scheme, full healthcare coverage in the UK seems pretty simple. Use the NHS for your day-to-day life⁠—GP visits, health check-ups, the odd filling or two, plus any emergencies or accidents that your PMI (private medical insurance) scheme won't cover—and PMI to cover the situations which the NHS can't.

PMI allows for faster treatment from medical experts (so you can skip those long NHS waiting times), more choice in both doctors and clinics, and access to new and innovative treatments which might not be available on the NHS yet. Many PMI plans also cover a wider range of specialist treatments, like physiotherapy and counselling, all of which may or may not be available on the NHS depending upon your private circumstances.

Where PMI doesn't reach

But PMI doesn't cover everything. A recent article in Cover Magazine showed that health insurance propositions are changing. For some, this has meant coverage is weakening and the number of exclusions are growing. Notably, most PMI schemes exclude chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and some incurable cancers. Many PMI schemes do not include pre-existing conditions, so if you're older and looking to get PMI to cover upcoming operations like a hip replacement, you'll find yourself back on the NHS's waiting list after all.

Depending on your scheme, PMI may or may not include elective procedures across medical fields including ophthalmology, dentistry, and reproductive medicine. That means that procedures like veneers, laser eye surgery, and IVF may still need out-of-pocket payments.

Because PMI is quite traditional both in form and application, it doesn't routinely cover more nuanced diagnostic options, like second medical opinions. We're not used to thinking of second opinions as an important part of healthcare, but they can be life changing: 40% of cancer patients in the UK are misdiagnosed at least once, and 21% of UK patients wait more than six months for a correct diagnosis.[1] PMI is known for getting more innovative medical treatments ahead of the NHS, but it's less likely to to redefine itself based on innovative medical processes. That makes it hard to tackle some of the underlying problems and issues in our healthcare. A new drug is one thing, but making second medical opinions a routine part of diagnosis and treatment is another.

There's one final, often overlooked fact about the limitations of PMI which should nevertheless be taken into account before you buy it for either yourself or your employees. PMI typically only treats patients within the UK. This seems like a self-obvious fact, but actually, restriction of healthcare to a specific region is worth paying attention to, especially in 2019 when other options are readily available.

The UK is not necessarily always the best place to receive medical treatment. For some conditions, other countries offer better treatment options and survival chances. For instance, the UK ranks 28th in Europe for cancer survival rates.[2] For lung cancer, the UK's survival rates lag behind countries including Spain, Norway, Portugal and Poland.[3]

Basically, a PMI scheme is great if you want to skip the queues or find cover for higher quality treatments - but not if you are looking to cover yourself absolutely for life-threatening conditions.

Rising costs

Another important thing to note is that health insurance premiums are expensive, and those costs are rising, typically by around three to five percent per year. If you're covered by your employer, that's not such an issue. But if you're paying for PMI yourself, a typical family premium is expensive. The cost of a plan for two adults in their 40s and two children under 10 varies from £700 to £1800 per year.[4]

If you're not paying for your own insurance, you can consider yourself lucky. But you're also in the minority. If you're an employer, it's unlikely that you'll be able to provide PMI for all your employees: the cost of traditional PMI for employees is typically between £550 and £800 per employee per year. That means you have to make decisions about which employee benefits to provide for which employees.

Alternative options

The problem with many approaches to PMI and the NHS is inflexible thinking. They suggest an either/or approach that is incompatible with healthcare today. To deal with the limitations of PMI, it's not necessary to ditch it altogether. All the reasons outlined above about why PMI makes sense when coupled with the NHS remain true.

But it's also time to recognise PMI for what it is. And to start looking at alternative options that can alleviate the burden on PMI to be all things to everyone. Some of these health benefit options could include:

Second medical opnions

Medical treatments abroad as a way to access expensive elective procedures (like laser eye surgery, dentistry, or fertility treatments) at a cheaper price than in the UK, or to access cancer treatments from countries with better survival chances

Major illness treatment insurance which offers more options and more coverage with illnesses which are not covered by PMI (i.e. heart disease) or are only covered in the UK

Revaluate your employee health benefit offering. If you're an employer, ask yourself: does this cover everyone in my company? Am I addressing all the diverse problems that may exist? How can I target healthcare benefits so that they suit the maximum amount of people?

PMI isn't going anywhere soon, and for good reason. But opening up our idea of what healthcare can mean, and how to protect ourselves against the worst, will only make our lives easier. PMI isn't the only way to skip the NHS waiting lines, or to find the best medical treatment.

The industry has been been working on new ways to make healthcare more flexible and adaptable. Modern healthcare is and should be international and accessible, which means that old guard problem-solvers like PMI are only part of the solution, not the entire solution. One way to move forward could be to use a ‘lego brick approach', and take the best bits of every kind of healthcare provision, including the NHS, to create the perfect package for every patient.

Bruce Eaton is UK managing director of Medigo