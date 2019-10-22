The four pillars of workplace financial wellbeing explained

Johanna Nelson explores the meaningful implementation of financial wellbeing strategies in workplaces

Fair. Inclusive. Safe. Supportive. These are the four people strategy outputs that the CIPD focused on at a recent talk - encouraging employers to strive towards workplace strategies that resulted in fair, inclusive, safe and supportive working environments for employees.

These outputs - fair, inclusive, safe and supportive - are not just nice words, but indicative of the uphill trajectory that the HR world, and workplace, is now on in terms of bringing compassion into the workplace.

It's official. Employee wellbeing matters. It is no longer a ‘nice to have' - but a fundamental component of business operation.

And importantly, financial wellbeing is an imperative function of employee wellbeing.

Prove it.

At this point, I could list out a whole raft of statistics and research that proves:

Businesses thrive on employee wellbeing.

Financial wellbeing is a vital component of employee wellbeing.

But, as an industry, we've done it. There is a magnitude of evidence that undeniably makes the business case for financial wellbeing in the workplace; allowing us to move onto meaningful, solution-orientated discussions.

So how could these four outputs drive your financial wellbeing strategy?

Fair Financial Wellbeing

A financial wellbeing strategy that is fair is impartial, open-minded and non-judgemental. It doesn't make presumptions about how different types of employees' financial affairs "should be". This is because it knows that even . . .

High-earners can have high-interest debt, gambling problems and be spending more than they earn.

Older employees can struggle with simple financial things like bills and budgeting.

A 55-year-old might not have planned for their retirement.

Senior employees who execute at work can find their finances overwhelmingly stressful.

Low-earners can have spending habits that exceed their means.

The brightest staff member might not understand tax.

A married team member, or parent, could forget to complete their beneficiary forms.

Long-term employees may not be maximising their employee benefits.

This list could go on. Endlessly. The point is that employees, and their financial pain-points, are unique. And whilst trends and common-problems will exist within a workforce, these need to be discovered without preconceived notions based on gender, age, salary or role-level.

It's this critical assessment that will lead to meaningful objectives and allow you to take meaningful action.

A fair financial wellbeing strategy therefore starts from a position of listening to employees (in order to identify employee needs), and then evolves through continued listening - and identification of new financial pain-points. In corporate speak, it's agile.

Inclusive Financial Wellbeing



A financial wellbeing strategy that is inclusive is proactively accessible and relevant to all employees. It's driven by a mantra of improving financial capability across the entire workforce.

This means that the strategy:

Identifies its employees' financial pain-points (as highlighted in Fair Financial Wellbeing).

Proactively responds to the likely needs of unique cohorts - for example, those going on maternity leave who might not know how this will impact their pension provision. Accounts for different learning styles - for example, some people learn by talking, others by reading, some by words, some through visuals, others by numbers. Ensures it is universally accessible to all employees - whether they're in head office, or out of the office driving lorries or off-shore. Supports different language needs if necessary. Is driven by meaningful timing (like the employee life-cycle, for example).



Again, the list could go on. The point here is about having a strategy that is relevant, accessible and proactive. It's about enablement; ensuring that every employee can positively make a positive difference to their financial wellbeing at any time.

An i nclusive financial wellbeing strategy therefore embeds targeted communications; knowing a ‘one size fits all' will never result in improved financial wellbeing for all employees.

Safe Financial Wellbeing

A financial wellbeing strategy that is safe fundamentally believes in securing financial safety for all its employees because it appreciates the severity of money issues. It's easy to do - think of the woman who stays in an abusive relationship because she's not financially independent, the gambler who takes their own life, the widow who wasn't a beneficiary, the mental strain of high-interest debts, or the bread-winner who can't cope with this financial strain.

As idealist as this sounds, every employee, no matter their financial circumstances, deserves to have:

Fair pay.

Their basic day-to-day needs covered.

A plan for eradicating their high-interest debt (if they've got it).

Someone to talk to if their financial stress is overwhelming.

Retirement savings.

A stable roof over their head.

An emergency fund, or access to one.

All of these things fundamentally matter in making an employee feel financially safe and secure. And importantly, this point isn't just about fair pay, but about education and the confidential support systems that can help employees achieve financial security.

A safe financial wellbeing strategy sees financial wellbeing as a basic human right, remunerates fairly, and puts the necessary education and confidential support systems in place for employees to achieve better financial capability.

Supportive Financial Wellbeing

A financial wellbeing strategy that is supportive, is helpful, encouraging, continuously available and loyal; and part of the business culture because leadership buys into it.

This means that it's got to:

Be two-way - allowing employees to talk; to share their problems, ask questions, and be heard.

Have regular touch-points, because to change behaviour we need to create habits (and habits come from repetition).

Include positive affirmation so employees feel good about improving their financial capability.

Be available to employees all year round, because a financial crisis could impact an employee at any time.

Accept that people simply make mistakes or poor decisions when it comes to finances, and this is okay, they can be resolved.

Be supported by leadership who role-model desired behaviours like non-judgment and usage of available education / resource.

It's never too late to make a positive difference to your financial capability - and an employee must know, that whatever their circumstances are, they can make a difference, and that their employer will supports this.

A supportive financial wellbeing strategy therefore sees financial wellbeing as an everyday employee need - it doesn't take a ‘once and done' approach but has an ‘open door' policy throughout the year. It's part of the culture.

These four things are simply about authenticity.

Often financial wellbeing strategies start from ‘good sounding' business ROI's - like improving presenteeism at work, increasing productivity, mitigating absenteeism, and maximising benefit utilisation.

But for me, the four financial wellbeing drivers that we've discussed - fair, inclusive, safe and supportive - will lead to a more authentic financial wellbeing strategy because the drivers are from an employee level rather than a business level. And if a business is genuinely working towards employee wellbeing, the strategy has to be led by employee outputs like these.

Johanna Nelson is associate director, communications, for Punter Southall Aspire