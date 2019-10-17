Why employers should support females facing menopause

Most women experience the menopause, yet it remains a taboo subject in many workplaces and not enough companies offer women the support they need, writes HR expert Jo Stubbs

For most women the menopause occurs between the ages of 45 and 55 and lasts between four and eight years. The symptoms are varied, but can include hot flushes, an inability to sleep, reduced concentration and depression - all of which can affect performance at work.

A survey of women over the age of 45 by digital healthcare company Forth With Life[i] found that 90% said their workplace did not offer any support for those experiencing the menopause. Of those that did, only a tiny percentage had a policy in place specifically focusing on the issue. The survey also highlighted that 63% of women who had gone through the menopause or were currently experiencing symptoms said it had negatively affected their ability to carry out their work, and almost a quarter of women experiencing menopausal symptoms had called in sick as a result.

This is a serious issue and it is surprising that so few companies are actively supporting women going through the menopause.

Why should menopause be on the workplace agenda?

In the 21st century there's no room for squeamishness around the subject of the menopause.

A significant proportion of employees in most organisations are going to experience the menopause. Whilst traditionally it might have been the norm for women to give up work permanently on having children, now it is commonplace for women of menopausal age to be an active part of the workforce. There are around 4.4 million women aged 50 to 64 in work, up from 3.3 million just 10 years ago[ii].

As the UK has an ageing workforce, and employee retention and engagement are at the top of many employers' agenda, failing to recognise the importance of providing support in this area has the potential to alienate a key group of employees who might otherwise remain committed and focused.

There are also the legal considerations. Ignoring the issue and the difficulties many women face could amount to a breach of health and safety legislation or result in sex, age or disability discrimination claims under the Equality Act 2010.

The ability to talk openly about the menopause in the workplace is important and there is a clear need for HR to put in place training, information and processes to raise awareness of the menopause across their workforce and highlight the support available - and to document this in a well-publicised policy.

Helping employers develop a menopause policy

To help HR professionals develop a policy in this area, XpertHR has produced a Model Menopause Policy that organisations can adapt to support individuals in their workforce experiencing the menopause.

The model policy wording is accompanied by guidance on relevant legislation and case law. It highlights common symptoms and sets out potential workplace adjustments and internal support measures. The model policy provides practical suggestions for improving working conditions for menopausal employees, many of which are relatively easy to implement.

For example, easy-to-implement actions include providing fans, being flexible about toilet breaks, making sure that uniform design and materials don't exacerbate symptoms, and allowing flexible working hours to help combat sleeping difficulties.

Training is important too and having employees attend a training session on the menopause and other health issues can help increase awareness. Managers should attend this session, as well as separate training to enable them to assist employees who are going through the menopause.

Creating more openness about the menopause is crucial. Employees should be encouraged to inform their line manager they are experiencing menopausal symptoms at an early stage to ensure that their symptoms are treated as an ongoing health issue, rather than as individual instances of ill health.

Early notification will help line managers determine the most appropriate course of action to support employees' individual needs. Employees who do not wish to discuss the issue with their direct line manager may find it helpful to have an initial discussion with a trusted colleague or another manager instead. They should also be able to raise the issue with HR/occupational health if they need support.

A variety of initiatives such as employee assistance programmes and mental health first-aid programmes can also offer support to women going through the menopause, but it's essential that HR communicate what support is available, so people know where to look.

HR could also signpost external support resources, such as Menopause Matters[iii], a clinical-led website that provides information about the menopause, menopausal symptoms and treatment options, and the Daisy Network charity, which provides support for women experiencing premature menopause.

Employees could also be directed to external groups such as the Menopause Café, which provides information about events where "people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss menopause".

If workplaces are serious about creating a diverse workforce and keeping women in the workplace as they age, it will be essential for them to develop and publicise a well-thought-through menopause policy.

Jo Stubbs is head of product content strategy at XpertHR