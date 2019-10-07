How WhatsApp is transforming customer service

Vitality's Matthew Dijkstra on the potential for WhatsApp to revolutionise the customer service experience

In the highly competitive insurance market, providing good customer service is not good enough anymore, and providing exceptional experiences is now seen a vital part of the sales and retention journey. The tectonic shift towards social media has transformed communications with apps like Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp being adopted in ever increasing numbers for consumer conversations.

However, the sands are shifting yet again as customers are opting for private over public social media app technology. There is an increasing trend towards businesses tapping into the benefits of increasingly sophisticated platforms like WhatsApp, which Vitality UK added to its customer service function earlier this year.

The big deal

In 2014 there was near disbelief when CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook bought the relatively small WhatsApp social media company for a staggering $19 billion1. Very few could see where the return on this huge investment would come from and how long it would take.

Nevertheless, with global daily users tripling to over 1.5 billion since acquisition (0.2 billion more than Facebook Messenger), sending 65 billion messages a day2, some now view it as one of his most wise and shrewd moves. The huge growth in just four years resulted in the launch of WhatsApp for Business last year, Zuckerberg's next drive to monetise the investment. Latest statistics reveal a relatively modest three million users of WhatsApp business at present2.

So why such an explosion in the popularity of WhatsApp? Look no further than the view of its owner and social media czar. Earlier this year Zuckerberg1 said: "As I think about the future of the internet, I believe a privacy-focused communications platform will become even more important than today's open platforms as we seek to hide from trolls, cybercriminals and shadowy manipulators."

Mark Brill1, senior lecturer in future media at Birmingham City University, also predicts: "Over the last few years we have witnessed a move away from public to more private sharing through WhatsApp, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger. The evidence is that this trend to private social media will continue. It has been driven by a number of factors from trolling to privacy concerns, but helped by the ease of messaging apps to create groups of friends".

Trust, speed and security

The smartphone is undoubtedly an essential part of everyday life. But with the ever-growing need to protect personal data, all apps are under pressure to evidence trust, speed and security: all aspects that private networks can afford.

If people want more security and privacy in their personal social interactions it follows that they will expect similar in their dealings with commercial enterprises. And as WhatsApp increases in popularity, it has the potential to become the ‘one-stop-shop' for a variety of social, domestic and even business transactions.

Vitality became the first health and life insurer to introduce WhatsApp to its customer service interface in February, primarily to allow members to make enquiries about the rewards attached to their policies, although a variety of customer service queries are now coming through this channel. Everything is handled by real people, directing queries to other relevant members of the wider Vitality team where appropriate.

Immediately after going live, WhatsApp communications accounted for 24% of the social media contact with our members and Facebook Messenger conversations dropped by 8%. After just four months, the channel accounted for 33% of incoming social contact and 36% of all responses. Most significantly, between February and June 2019, the share of social media conversations via Messenger fell by 18%.

We also discovered that due to the prioritisation on our queues we were able to reply 71% quicker on WhatsApp compared to the overall response time across our customer service function.

What's more, it's free, it's a channel our customers were already using, plus it is GDPR friendly as it's end to end encrypted. Users have to option to receive communications from a WhatsApp Business account3.

The personal conversation

One of the first major organisations to introduce the app in other sectors was Dutch airline KLM. Since 2017 it has been at the forefront of using WhatsApp to communicate with its customers. Speaking then, its social media hub manager, Robertjan Groeneveld4, said: "At this moment over 80% of our social servicing volume is handled via Messenger and WhatsApp. We believe this underlines the fact that people would rather turn to chat apps, like Messenger and WhatsApp, to ask us a question as they prefer a personal conversation with a brand."

Understandably KLM's WhatsApp platform, rather like many businesses' live chat services, relies heavily on 'chat bot' technology to reduce the costs of having a human being to interact with every inward contact. Its algorithms can therefore recognise basic regular requests and align with accurate automated responses. It can alert customers to a change in flight schedules and even send boarding passes direct to an individual's device. When chatbots do not recognise a query, they automatically forward it to a human to deal with.

Brain v bot?

Unlike KLM, Vitality's WhatsApp service is completely resourced by trained staff. We believe this is currently what our customers want and reinforces the vital trust component. We currently respond to all WhatsApp contact within 60 minutes. Automated response technology might be something we explore in the future as volumes grow but, for now, we are happy talking directly and personally to our WhatsApp community. Feedback to our adopting WhatsApp and its implementation has been extremely positive.

Interestingly, a cursory survey of seven top customer facing UK brands including retail, financial services and utility companies showed that none had currently incorporated WhatsApp into its customer service function - albeit one was using the app in one section of its overall business operation.

Nevertheless, if current trends are anything to go by, like us, it will not be long before other leading brands realise the potential and benefits of WhatsApp. Could the call centre eventually take a back seat in the customer service armoury as private social app technology dominates customer services?

Matthew Dijkstra is operations director at Vitality

