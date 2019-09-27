Angela Davidson: The psychology of selling protection

Advice expert Angela Davidson busts some protection myths and explains how to overcome sales barriers

I've been in financial services for many years and I've noticed that some things don't change. Protection is still one of the most important aspects of financial planning for securing the financial resilience of clients and deemed the cornerstone of advice, but unfortunately, it is still without doubt one of the hardest areas of advice in which to discuss and gain commitment from clients.

Let's face it, protection is renowned for being the ‘doom and gloom' discussion to have with clients. There's no denying there are real barriers that hinder the selling, and indeed the purchasing, of protection policies that we need to address.

By means of explanation, I am not a psychologist, but I am a sales performance coach. Supporting advisers in enhancing skills and knowledge to make every protection conversation count, ensuring we do the very best for clients.

Insurance must be sold, not bought?

No adviser likes to think of themselves as ‘selling' protection, especially those who remember the days of questionably emotive sales techniques that unashamedly aimed to scare clients. Techniques like placing a miniature coffin before a client and asking them to look inside, only to face their own mortality when they saw their reflection in the mirror inside. Another well-known practice was for advisers to describe the scene of the client's funeral so vividly that they ‘can smell the flowers'

These techniques certainly packed a punch, and no doubt had clients signing up for life polices, but the validity of the methods was unorthodox to say the least. Gladly those days are long gone.

But have we moved to the other end of the scale where we expect clients to buy protection on facts and figures without fully understanding their needs and appealing to their emotions? I personally think we have, and I believe it is to the detriment of our clients. There are many families now without important protection because the conversation didn't lead them to see the value and the peace of mind that protection brings. Missed opportunities all round!

What barriers do we need to overcome?

Let's not kid ourselves, very few individuals feel compelled to rush out and buy protection on a whim, that's because real barriers are there and we must engage with clients to overcome them.

Studies have shown that consumers' attitudes and beliefs determine why they do not buy more insurance. There are many objections from clients, and I've heard them all over the years, but here are the main reasons for lack of consumer appetite;

Price and affordability. Arguably the cost of protection is now cheaper than ever, so why is it still the biggest reason for client's not taking up a policy? I believe it really isn't enough to sell on price, we must help the client to see the real value in what that policy can do for them on a personal level.

When a client fully appreciates that what they are buying is really peace of mind, affordability and budget become a formality.

Don't see the need. We've all come across the "I'll live forever", "insurance is for old people", "never had a day off work", "won't happen to me" clients. The great thing is that we have masses of support material, tools and case studies from all the providers to add weight to our conversations that counter these arguments. Pointing clients in the direction of initiatives like 7 Families or many of the charitable organisations like Macmillan Cancer Support, British Heart Foundation, Stroke Association will help demonstrate the sad truth; people of all ages can become seriously ill or die prematurely.

Mistrust in insurance. We have inherited a lot of baggage that hampers our industry. Consumer confidence in financial services certainly seems to have been at rock bottom for such a long time. The PPI scandal and the 2008 crash being just two of many major blows that tarnished us all. On an individual basis, we can do our own bit to redress the balance. Prioritising our client's needs, giving them tailored well thought out solutions and being there for the long term.

When protection is an afterthought in the sales process, it's a real problem. Nothing makes a client less trusting than when they feel "sold to" or that this is an ‘add-on'. This often results in clients not buying protection at all or even worse, taking it up and then cancelling because they felt pressurised - otherwise known as buyer's remorse. The art of ‘talking protection' and gaining trust starts with getting to know your customer, not focusing on selling products.

Unfortunately, 68% of consumers think that providers will ‘wriggle out of paying a claim' which we all know is far below the industry's claims paid stats. But it's not surprising when we all can readily recall a bad news story over and above that of a good one. Providers produce their claims stats on an annual basis, they make good reading and they are certainly something I would use to counter this argument.

Anyone whose been in the industry any length of time will know that there are many more objections we could discuss, another day perhaps…

Where do we go from here?

I believe that understanding the obstacles in our path when relating the importance and need for protection to our clients is vital; it's the starting point from which we learn and develop and so ultimately better serve our clients.

Angela Davidson is sales performance consultant for Passion For Protection