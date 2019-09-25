Five signs a workplace could be toxic and how to turn it around

Wellbeing expert Richard Holmes explores the ingredients that create an unproductive workplace

Culture is about far more than just making somewhere a nice place to work. It helps deliver your organisation's strategy by rallying employees behind a common purpose and way of working. The cost of not prioritising culture is higher than most businesses realise.

Whilst a positive culture can be a real accelerator to organisational success, a toxic culture can have a catastrophic impact on your bottom line. Employees quitting their jobs due to poor company culture is costing the UK economy £23.6 billion per year[1]. And it's not just those that decide to leave who create additional costs - a toxic culture often drives low workplace productivity.

It can be difficult to recognise when you're part of a toxic culture, particularly if you're at a senior level within the business, slightly removed from the day-to-day activities of the organisation. So how can you spot a toxic culture and start to turn it around?

1. Poor leadership

It's clear that effective leadership is beneficial to business. Research by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) found that it could boost productivity in Britain by 23%[2]. On the other hand, when leadership is poor people tend to vote with their feet: a fifth (21%) of HR business partners, HR managers and other sector-specific professionals would consider leaving their job because of poor leadership[3].

Is leadership living and breathing your values? Shared values are incredibly important for organisational culture. If employees and leaders have different priorities when it comes to values, conflict can soon arise. To avoid a toxic culture, senior leaders need to lead by example, inspiring and empowering employees at all levels, sharing the same values and demonstrating healthy ways of working.

2. Disengagement

Do people appear to be disengaged from their work? If so, this could be a sign of a toxic culture. Low engagement can be caused by a number of things: conflict with colleagues, unmanageable workloads, an unpleasant work environment, or outside issues that are difficult to shake off.

Unresolved issues can soon start to have physical effects. Toxic workplaces lead to fatigue, burnout and illness due to high stress levels that wreak havoc on our bodies. So, if you're experiencing high levels of employee sickness and presenteeism, it's time to take a look at your culture. Communication is key and critical conversations must be had to get to the bottom of any issues.

3. Poor communication

Poor communication can lead to feelings of nervousness and fear amongst employees. Lack of communication fuels gossip, and employees who feel they are unable to speak out add further negativity. It's easy for poor communication to form the foundations of a toxic culture - potential issues don't get identified or communicated honestly and therefore remain unsolved.

A lack of communication can also leave people feeling disconnected from the organisation — employees need to understand the purpose of their work and how they are contributing towards the end goal. Communication is vital in connecting your people to your purpose and mission. A positive culture can only be created through collaboration: 86% of employees working at organisations with strong cultures feel their senior leadership listens to employees[4].

4. High turnover

A major indicator of a company culture turning sour is high turnover. When employees are unhappy, they vote with their feet. Research backs this up: 34% of UK employees admit to having left their jobs due to bad workplace culture[5], costing businesses an average turnover cost of £11,000 per employee[6].

If you're seeing turnover spike either in a specific team or companywide, it's time to capture learnings from those leaving — engage with employees, conduct exit interviews and take a close look at your company culture.

5. Leavism

To perform at our best, we all need time to recharge. A common sign of a toxic environment is when work-life balance isn't respected and employees are expected to work overtime or during holidays.

Our latest Wellbeing Index found that leavism is more common than you might expect: 36% say they think their employer expects them to be on standby or thinking about work during annual leave. Productive companies with positive cultures recognise the importance of protecting their staff from burnout by ringfencing recovery time.

Strong culture



The business benefits of a solid company culture are clear, and there's evidence to suggest that organisations with a strong culture can experience up to a fourfold increase in revenue growth[7]. More importantly, employees themselves see culture as a priority: 88% believe that a distinct culture is critical to business success[8] and 70% of people would look for a job elsewhere if the culture of their organisation deteriorated[9].

However, it's important to recognise that even a solid company culture can go bad if you're not consistently nurturing it. Culture is an ongoing piece of work, and is something that leadership can't shape by themselves, it has to be a joint effort between all employees. It requires ongoing evaluation to ensure a happy, healthy and productive workforce.

For more tips and actionable advice, take Westfield Health's free CPD-accredited online course on organisational culture.

Richard Holmes is director of wellbeing at Westfield Health