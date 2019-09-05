Tom Conner: Selling protection vs buying the right TV

How selling protection hinges on knowing that the true cost is more than just the premium

I often ask new protection specialists at Drewberry, ‘how much does protection cost?', and invariably get the response that ‘it depends on the age of the client, how much they are looking to cover, etc'. While this answer is correct, it only tells half the story. Understanding that the monthly premium is only one of two major costs of protection is the key to selling more protection.

I've been planning to buy a new TV for the last few weeks but haven't bought one yet. Why? Although some TVs with super-duper, beyond ultra, maxi definition can cost a bomb, the cost of an average TV isn't the issue. The issue is time.

In order to buy a new TV, I need to carve out some time to research which one to buy. When making a big purchase we have a natural fear of making a mistake, so we feel we need to commit a decent amount of time to research. Time spent on this has an opportunity cost. It's also quite hard to find the time needed in our busy lives, so it often gets put off.

Geting it right

I've not yet carved out this time even though buying a new TV will provide me with instant gratification. It's possible to argue that buying protection doesn't. I could also argue that it's more complex. Given how low consumer trust levels are for financial services, I could also argue that the fear of making a mistake is higher. This means the perceived time commitment needed to ‘get it right' and not buy a dud is far higher. Is it any wonder that people don't flock to buy protection?

Given this, the role of the adviser is as much to educate as it is to recommend. It's vital for the client to leave your conversations feeling that they don't need to do any research themselves. Advisers need to cut out the ‘research time' cost for the client, leaving only the premium as a cost barrier.

Taking the time

It's not uncommon for our protection specialists at Drewberry to spend 45 minutes or more on a protection (only) fact-find, followed by another call to thoroughly explain the reasons for our recommendation. Through the advice process it's vital to put to rest any potential fears or misunderstandings, so the client leaves as a fully informed buyer. Not only does this result in higher conversion but it also results in business that sticks.

Therefore it's important to take your time in explaining how the cover works, discuss all their options, explain how the options you recommend tie in with their personal circumstances, run through the additional benefits available, overcome the ‘will it pay out?' fear by evidencing payout rates, and, most importantly, invite questions at every juncture - you'll remove a massive time-cost barrier for the client and write more protection business.

Tom Conner is a director at Drewberry