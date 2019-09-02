Tom Baigrie: How we handle mental health

LifeSearch CEO explores effectively executing 'good ideas' when dealing with vulnerable customers

One of the best things about the modern protection market is how so many of us join in the evolving dialogue about how we could work together and do things better.

There was a time, folks, when insurers, reinsurers and many others might have dismissed those trying to change things as attention-seeking nuisances! Nowadays they are wonderfully open, and over the last few years have made rapid progress on, for example, treating the claim as our core product.

Much of the talk across the industry lately has been about how we cope with customers who have mental health issues, either when they seek cover or those that need to claim. Leading an advisory business, I sometimes find myself feeling that it's easy for those who don't protect people and families every day to talk about how we must all improve. It's far harder - and sometimes very expensive - for an insurer or intermediary to execute the good ideas.

But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try of course and I wondered if it would help other intermediaries to talk about what LifeSearch are doing to improve what we do for those with mental health issues. Others may do more and better, but perhaps our approach can help inform wider efforts to establish best practice amongst intermediaries.

Listening Ears

We offer all colleagues access to an outsourced professional and anonymous counselling service that runs 24/7, but we've also trained a team of people in each of our main offices to be our ‘Listening Ears'.

Each member of the Listening Ears team has completed a course that enables them to provide support to anyone who approaches them and who is struggling with their mental health, and guide them to the right specialist professional support.

As an advisory business, our vulnerable customers policy is a guide to all in our advice teams and those who support them, and all are coached to better understand the impact that mental health can have on different aspects of life, so as to be best able to discuss mental health issues with customers.

We don't track how many people use the service or what people use it for. It's theirs to use and quite rightly it's private. We do however have much anecdotal feedback about how effective it is and we know it's used several times a week.

Future improvements

This programme started in 2018 and is now an integral part of what we do. But there's more we could do and, inspired by the FCA's vulnerable customers consultations, we're planning to improve on our initial efforts in the coming months.

Part of our plan is to draw on some of our own personal struggles with our mental health, as we feel the key to it all is destigmatising the issue. In recent months we've been talking about all kinds of mental health concerns both internally and publicly through our social media channels through our ‘Let's Start Talking' campaign - we're essentially taking our internal efforts and reshaping them for wider broadcast to do our part to help remove stigma and help consumers feel safe to discuss their mental health openly and honestly in order to get them properly protected - too many go without cover through fear of rejection or embarrassment when they just don't need to.

Tom Baigrie is CEO of LifeSearch