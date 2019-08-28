Dave Miller: The drivers shaping the protection market

Trigger points, generation rent and finding a new protection pond to fish

The economy and cost of living are going to have the biggest impact on protection sales over the next five years. This is according to a survey we recently carried out amongst protection advisers, with 35% of respondents identifying those two issues as the primary influencers between now and 2024, followed by premium cost (19%) and technology (16%). All other responses came in under 5%, including underwriting, regulation, and quality of advice.

We also wanted to confirm what, based on advisers' current experience, the number one trigger for buying protection was. Unsurprisingly, house purchase or remortgage topped the list with 51%, twice as high as the next trigger of a recent death, critical illness, or experience of long-term sickness of a family member or close friend (26%). The common reasons for reviewing policies was also topped by house purchase/re mortgage with 31%, followed closely by starting a family 28%.

Generation rent

According to the marketing maxim, if you want to catch fish, you've got to fish where the fish are. For protection, the primary ‘pond' is clearly when someone buys a house - for many it is the first time they may have actively engaged with financial services and it is an emotional purchase, both of which should, in theory, make the uncomfortable ‘what happens if things go wrong…' conversation a little easier to broach.

But what about the ever-expanding generation rent? Their need to keep a roof over their family's head and pay the bills were they to fall ill or lose their job is no less pressing than it is for homeowners. How do you start a conversation when you're not even at the same pond or worse the fish have sprouted legs and are now roaming the land?

Mental shortcuts

In an article in this magazine, behavioural research consultant Isobel Thomson-Cook was recently reported as saying that ‘people aren't always rational and are heavily affected by contextual factors and often use heuristics (mental shortcuts), when they make decisions'.

We all know that statistically half of us born after 1960 will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in our lifetime, we know that accidents happen, jobs are lost, circumstances change. However, we don't respond rationally to this, we respond emotionally, by which I mean our limbic brain drowns out the rational brain - it's not nice to think about, so most of us don't.

On discovering what their actual protection needs are, 32% of the advisers we polled said their clients' most common reaction was concern, meanwhile 17% were surprised. Most in the ‘Other' category (9%) were in denial.

It seems pertinent to add the following to the list of primary issues impacting protection sales in the next five years:

The need to find the new ‘pond' where we can effectively engage with generation rent. The need to find ways of addressing the damaging effect of human nature through first understanding and then harnessing the emotional drivers that determine people's actions/inaction when it comes to protection.

Until we're fully versed on the two points above, ensuring the research and review of products is not a costly drain on your time seems a sensible future-proofing tactic. Not least as our research showed that for 14% of advisers it typically takes three or more hours to research/review protection products. For 70% it's an hour.

To borrow a pun from Lewis Carroll - ‘no wise fish would go anywhere without a porpoise' - if we can offer the digital means to enable cost effective engagement across the life of the policy and use that platform to address the emotional drivers which currently act as barriers to take up that might just be the ‘porpoise' the new generation of fish need to take protection seriously.

Dave Miller, general executive manager, commercial, IRESS