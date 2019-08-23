How dull, repetitive admin tasks are killing staff creativity

New technologies like robotic process automation can improve employee retention and engagement, writes Untangl co-founder

Too often overlooked in the automation debate - which typically focuses on how the future workplace and our roles might look - is the impact legacy systems are having on your people.

Technology and processes that are no longer fit for purpose - along with dull, repetitive administrative tasks - are draining enthusiasm from staff and haemorrhaging the time, and the will, to be creative and innovate.

Little has really changed over the past few decades. My very first job in insurance, back in the late Eighties, was as an assistant in a Wimbledon-based employee benefits broker called City Assurance.

My job was to call up insurance companies to get quotes for our customers. I knew every phone number by heart, and my forefinger became misshapen from using the rotary dial. I'd have to wait for the insurers to call me back with their quotes, I'd write down all the quotes and dictate them to a typist, who'd send me a carbon copy.

Email

The only real difference in 2019 is that process is now done by email. The consumer insurance comparison platforms we're all so used to have not been successfully replicated for employee benefits yet.

Each month, customers must email details of any employees that have either joined or left their employment and who need to be added or removed from various insurance policies.

This information has to fit the required format so the source data must be manually edited or copied on to the insurer's data templates, essentially reworking the same information over and over again. It is both painful and pointless.

But the rise of process automation is changing everything, simplifying tasks that don't require any decision-making and, now, handling complex processes where humans are normally required to think, interpret information and act.

Generational demands

These technologies aren't just delivering common-sense solutions; they are bringing the sector more in line with the workplace demands and expectations of younger generations who, understandably, don't expect to lose hours to formatting spreadsheets, for example, when the tech solutions are already out there.

Millennials will make up three-quarters of the world's workforce by 2025. This is the demographic most likely to quit a job because of substandard technology, and 82% of millennials say workplace technology would influence their choice to accept a new job, according to a report by EY.

Employers whose retention tactic is fear - delivered through subtle reminders that "you're just lucky to have a job" - now risk losing their best people to companies that have their systems sorted, who benefit from less productivity wasted on low-value tasks, and therefore more engaged and fulfilled teams.

Retention and engagement

In a survey on human capital trends in the insurance industry by Deloitte, respondents were asked how long it had been since they had updated their retention and engagement strategies: 37% said they were in the throes of doing so, 35% said they had done so in the past 18 months, 15% admitted they had no strategy, and 13% said theirs was outdated.

A more burning question is this: is process automation part of your existing retention and engagement strategy? Because those businesses that fail to see the link between staff tenure and seamless technology that makes work more fulfilling (and less banging one's head against a brick wall) will see talent jump ship.

What is cognitive automation?

The problem insurance faces is that complex processes are hindering progress. The same Deloitte study found that, despite the majority of insurance companies surveyed claiming to have "complex" work environments, only 20% had a major simplification program in place. Deloitte warns: "Without making simplification a priority, insurance organizations run the risk of losing money on inefficient processes and outdated technology, losing talent to more attractive industry sectors, and ultimately losing customers to competitors."

New technologies like robotic and cognitive process automation - that can sit alongside existing systems without interfering with incumbent tech - are now putting the enjoyment back into insurance roles dogged by mundane, repetitive tasks. Will you be left behind?

Richard Stewart is CEO and co-founder of Untangl