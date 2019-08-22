Baby boomers to Gen Z: How data is driving personalisation

Technology and data is transforming how employee benefits are offered by companies and this is leading to more personalised benefit choices for employees, writes Adam Riley

For the first time ever, some organisations will soon have five different generations of employees, from those in their 20s to those who are still working into their 70s and beyond.

Research from Willis Towers Watson[i] has found that almost a third of workers now expect to be employed after their 70th birthday, up from only 17% in 2010.

At the same time, a report from Manpower[ii] suggests that by 2020 millennials will make up a third of the workforce, while ‘generation Z', those aged 20 and younger, will make up 24%.

The traditional approach to managing employee benefits will no longer work for companies with multi-generational employees who all have different needs and are at different stages in their careers and lives.

The benefits that will appeal to a 25-year old at the start of their career are likely to be very different from those that will appeal to a 60-year-old thinking about retirement. For example, for generation Z (those born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s) health benefits or pensions are unlikely to be top of their agenda, but flexible working and gym membership probably is.

Baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) on the other hand who can't afford to retire, will be keen to ensure they have good medical insurance and life assurance, especially as they are more likely to develop health issues whilst still in work.

A ‘one size fits' all approach to benefits is therefore no longer appropriate and this can present a big challenge for HR. This is where technology and data can help.

Technology revolution

For global employers, technology presents huge opportunities to transform employee benefits and at the same time help companies improve their employee engagement, attraction and retention rates.

Digital benefit platforms are enabling employees to make proactive and conscious decisions about their own benefit provision. For example, someone may be offered four-times salary for life insurance as standard, but they may have a young family and want 10 times. They are willing to sacrifice other benefits to get the one that suits them.

Technology is being introduced that can enable employees to access and manage their benefits using their smart phone, so they can make any adjustments easily. This personalised and flexible approach is something employees want.

A study in 2017 by SimplyHealth[iii] highlighted that the vast majority (91%) want to be offered benefits which meet their specific lifestyle and life-stage needs.

A growing number of companies are using technology to not only personalise and manage the administration of benefits, but also to gain better insight into their policies, claims and spending using data analytics.

Data providing insight to help shape employee benefits

Data analytics can help employers build more effective benefits packages by understanding more about how benefits are used. Employers can gain vital insight into their health risks, which benefits employees are using and value the most, as well as the benefits they really want.

Such data can be gold dust, as this rich data can enable employers to create a completely personalised employee benefits and wellbeing programme. As benefits are all about motivating and rewarding staff, as well as competing for talent this is crucial for ensuring maximum impact.

Companies such as Psyon[iv] are using data analytics in employee benefit solutions and have developed an employee benefits online administration platform that can provide insight and data on all aspects of a company's employee benefits.

These types of platforms are helping companies to improve the management of benefits and provide accurate up to date insight and data on all aspects of their employee benefits. This includes their insurance policies, membership information, as well as information about renewals, claims and spending.

Monitoring wellbeing

Using data analytics can also help companies develop wellbeing dashboards that allow them to monitor the impact of their employee wellbeing programmes, run reports and predict future requirements.

Proper employee data analysis is critical, so companies can decide which benefits to offer and can help them create more robust wellbeing strategies. For example, there are so many wellbeing initiatives employers could be offering today from mental health apps, employee assistance programmes and gym membership, but without analysis and data how can a company be confident they are offering the right ones?

Wellbeing at work goes beyond just providing health promotion advice to employees. It is a complex dynamic between the culture of the company, the work environment and the physical, social and emotional health of the individuals who work for the organisation.

Data can help companies design and implement an effective wellbeing strategy specifically tailored to reflect a company's own unique situation. By using employee related data companies can shape a bespoke wellbeing solution that meets their business objectives and maximises wellbeing spend.

Regular analysis and the use of dashboards can allow companies to monitor the progress of the wellbeing programme, measure their success, and adapt and evolve based on the results and changing needs over time.

The world is changing, and employee benefit provision needs to keep up. Forward-thinking organisations are adopting digital technologies and data analytics to ensure they are providing a benefits package tailored to the needs of their people. This not only makes for happy employees but ensures companies are getting the most from the benefits they offer.

Adam Riley is director of global development for Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing