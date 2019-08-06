Debbie Bolton: Five reflections on 'Advancing our health: prevention in the 2020s'

Debbie Bolton, head of customer operations and chief underwriter at AIG, outlines her key reflections on the recent DHSC consultation

The Health Secretary set some ambitious targets for improving people's health over the next decade in his recent consultation paper, ‘Advancing our health: prevention into the 2020s', that the UK life insurance industry needs to sit up and take notice of. By using technology, information, increased screening and health interventions, people can become ‘co-creators of their own health' rather than ‘passive recipients' of care. But such big changes require a step change in thinking for people and our industry. Here are some key details for life insurers and financial advisers to reflect on.

1. A fifth of our life is spent in ill health

We often talk about life expectancy improving and can now expect to live to our 80s. What is quite sobering though is that according to data from the ONS, the average person spends over 20% of their lives in poor health, on average 16 years for men and 19 years for women. This was quite an eye-opener, and I wonder how many people are as surprised as I am.

What it showed is women are generally disability free for 62 years on average, while for men it's to age 63. We need to get much smarter at communicating the difference between life expectancy and health expectancy. Customers know what life insurance can do. It pays out when they die. But we need to talk more about how we can help financially, and physically, in the years before. When they want to live their best life.

If we can also do a little more as an industry to help the people we insure look after themselves now, perhaps through tools that improve a person's health and wellbeing, our customers will get to enjoy more of those healthy years. And we still provide that financial safety net of protection insurance when it's really needed.

2. Using data could lead to ‘predictive prevention'

The government's vision is that people will trust them to use data they gather through sources which could include their fitness trackers and apps, to predict where people need help with managing their health. That's a great ambition to have but also a challenging one. Because it does require trust and public engagement.

What it also wants to do is use intelligent screening, precision medicine and genetic testing to reach more people with better treatment earlier, which is personalised to an individual's genetic make-up. As an insurer, AIG Life fully supports the ABI Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance, which means the use of genetic testing is limited when we're deciding whether we are willing to insure a customer. It's a conversation we will need to keep having, to make sure the balance of fairness is maintained for all customers, but we also need to acknowledge that some insurance risk could be outweighed by the improvements people will see to their health.

3. The UK government wants to be UK smoke-free by 2030

Wow. What a fantastic target for a government to set. Ambitious, but fantastic. We know smoking tobacco is the biggest cause of cancer and related medical conditions, and it would be an incredible achievement if we could increase life expectancy by dissuading people from smoking. But we know that won't be easy. It assumes that people will automatically join smoking cessation programmes when they're offered, and that there will be no more smokers by 2030. I am very interested to understand the plans in more detail.

4. A drive for more and earlier screening could lead to earlier diagnosis

It's great to see that there is a real push for more early diagnosis. Health prevention doesn't always stop something bad from happening to us. But if it's caught sooner, people can be helped to live a better life. What we can focus on as insurers is helping people live well financially. If we do more to help people plan for what can happen, the financial support can provide valuable choices.

5. There's another paper to come on cancer

I look forward to reading another paper still to come from the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) in September on cancer screening. Many of us are already aware that one in two of us born after 1960 could get cancer in our lifetime. It will be interesting to see what the government proposes to boost screening, and therefore early detection.

The impact on tomorrow

This discussion paper from DHSC could heavily influence how we help customers in the future. As an insurer, this shift to preventative healthcare could improve AIG's long-term mortality business. It may even have a positive impact on our income protection as people live well for longer. But we also have to accept it could also mean earlier claims for critical illness. As an industry, the elephant in the room is that with more screening, more people may buy insurance. We will then pay more claims and premiums may rise over time for new customers. Products could evolve in future years to manage the increase in earlier detection.

The NHS can't do this alone. We all need to work together, and this paper goes some way to highlight that prevention needs collaboration. While the industry can provide tools and support to help people live their best lives, our ultimate role is to be the safety net that keeps people financially well, to give them choices and reduce the struggle whilst in poor health and beyond.