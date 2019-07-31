Munich Re 'delighted' to see release of SAMI Consulting and CII report

Is this our iTunes moment? Asks Mari-Lizette Malherbe, CEO, Munich Re UKLB

Back in 2001 the iPod was introduced at a time when music was still largely produced and distributed in physical format. New songs and albums were released and rushed to the shops for purchase using the long-established distribution model. For a short-time the iPod seemed to be a crazy idea, although it could store thousands of songs it seemed like a retro-grade step, requiring more customer effort and computer skills to encode purchased CDs and load them onto the device.

In 2003 though iTunes launched, removing these barriers by creating an integrated digital solution that gave customers control over their music purchases and made installing their music simple. The combination of these two elements together transformed the music industry forever.

The challenges of course were not just technology based, to deliver an integrated proposition Apple had to work with the music industry to gain access to the digital music libraries. Whilst this took time, and undoubtedly must have led to fractious negotiations, the end result was world changing.

It strikes me that the protection industry could be at similar juncture in its history. The technology now exists to automatically underwrite a customer's medical records and to fundamentally transform the customer proposition, but as with iTunes, we are dependent on another industry to help us change insurance processes for the future.

That is why we, at Munich Re, are delighted to see the release of the SAMI Consulting and CII report looking at 'Shaping the Future of Medical Records and Protection Insurance'.

This important piece of independent research, looking at the utilisation of electronic health records in the underwriting process, brought together representatives from across the insurance and medical industries in order to consider the challenges preventing the next evolution of insurance provision. But importantly, it was also considering how to solve these challenges.

The insightful recommendations made in the report will require discipline, dedication, and above all, collaboration from across the industry to deliver them and to unlock the sort of market changing innovation that Apple delivered with the iPod.

Given the scale of the prize for our industry though; improved customer outcomes, greater inclusivity, greater claims certainty, efficiency of process, and very importantly, a new model from which to innovate for the future, we must aim high.

At Munich Re we will be continuing to support this drive for change and our hope is that everyone else will support it as well.

Now where did I leave my Best of the 90s CD?