Christine Husbands: Why value-added services should be primary focus of protection

Changing the primary focus to be about protecting good health and wellbeing, with the financial protection being secondary, would be a more engaging proposition for customers, writes RedArc MD

The inclusion of commonly called value-added services has increased significantly over the last ten years or so, with the majority of protection insurers including one or more services. Whilst there are now several suppliers to the protection industry, they are largely complementary to one another, appropriate to different people at different times. Such as nurse advice, second medical opinions, bereavement counselling, physiotherapy, counselling, GPs, wellbeing and lifestyle services.

Initially, the rationale for the inclusion of such services was differentiation and an opportunity to provide something more tangible or appealing than just the financial protection itself. Now, many years since the first services were introduced, the true value has been recognised by the industry with many powerful, life-changing stories driving the realisation that the services can often be more valuable than the insurance payout itself.

Importantly, many insurers also make services available to policyholders and their families at any time during the life of the policy, and this can prevent or reduce the risk of ill health developing or its severity.

Prevention vs. claim

Perhaps the time has come to switch the emphasis to the health services as the primary offering, with the financial promise as the value-add?

An effective selection of services could include tools for self-management of health and wellbeing to prevent and detect ill-health, services meeting short-term immediate needs such as telephone access to a GP or access to physiotherapy for an injury, counselling for relationship difficulties, through to more in-depth services for serious mental or physical ill health, such as long-term nurse support, a second medical opinion or other clinically assessed specialist services.

The long-term nature of protection inevitably means that the needs of a customer will change over the years, so a young parent may find the GP service invaluable. Another customer may value help to maintain fitness levels or mental wellbeing, and another could benefit from help with eldercare issues or bereavement.

Positioning services together as an integrated suite will enable customers to use services which are relevant to them at each point in time, rather than the current situation of limited offerings, which may or may not be relevant to the customer's circumstances at the time.

Clearly prevention of ill-health is desirable for all concerned and must surely also result in reduced claims for insurers?

Technology and customer engagement

It would make sense for the services to all be hosted on an app or web portal, facilitating awareness and easy access to the services. As an integrated complementary suite, service providers could work together cross-referring as appropriate, so that the customer is presented with a co-ordinated complementary set of services, rather than a disparate selection that they are left to navigate between.

The insurer can also include important information, documents, and even a news feed, generating a sense of community and driving engagement between customers and their insurer. When a claim is necessary, ideally this would then be submitted and tracked online.

Switch in emphasis

With our stretched and fragmented UK health system, an integrated suite of services available to individuals to help them stay physically and mentally well, and providing early access to quality help when symptoms do arise, is likely to reduce the incidence and severity of long-term chronic conditions.

Of course, serious ill-health will still occur, but the inclusion of services to cater for these situations will ensure customers are well-informed, supported and empowered. All of which are helpful in ensuring the best outcome in the circumstances.

Changing the primary focus of the service to be about protecting good health and wellbeing, with the financial protection being secondary, would, I am certain, be a more engaging proposition for customers. The prospect of a useful set of services that can be used on a frequent basis in everyday life situations will, in my view, be very attractive and much more relevant to many than the promise of money should something bad happen.

The protection industry has struggled for many years to persuade the public that financial protection is necessary, and whilst initiatives such as the 7 Families campaign have improved matters, there is still a huge ‘protection gap' and millions of people who become unwell will find themselves in severe financial difficulty.

Existing products

There are some protection products currently available which offer incentives and encouragement to improve health, such as free fitness trackers and discounted gym memberships.

The drawback is that these products are only attractive to customers with an interest in fitness and wellbeing. A wider range of services is necessary to engage the whole potential customer population and drive improvements in health and claims outcomes.

Benefits for insurers

The protection industry has worked hard to increase consumer trust over the years. Switching the emphasis to relevant health and wellbeing benefits may be more effective, and certainly more meaningful to consumers, than publishing the percentage of claims paid.

With stretched NHS resources, customers with busy lifestyles will value easy access to good quality health and wellbeing services from an informative and convenient portal.

For insurers, the challenge will be assessing the business case between the cost of providing the services and the financial benefit of reduced claims, but if this can be overcome, it would represent a massive opportunity for the insurer and the industry as a whole.

Such a demonstration of providing relevant help to people in their everyday lives will position insurers as a trusted helpful organisation, building engagement, loyalty and improved outcomes for both individuals and their families, as well as reducing claims.

Christine Husbands is managing director of RedArc Nurses