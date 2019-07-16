Justin Harper: Financial resilience and the lost art of selling

LV='s head of protection marketing urges advisers to sell the need for IP rather than the solution

I was chatting with a seasoned adviser pal the other day about the conversations he has with clients about protection, financial resilience and income (I'm like a broken record).

We reminisced about the good ol' days - direct sales forces, proper sales training (the must read was the ‘How to Master the Art of Selling' by Tom Hopkins which we gave to every new trainee adviser), ABC, benefit selling and classic sales concepts.

A lot of progress has been made ‘professionalising' the advice sector with diploma qualifications, examinations and CPD. And, at long last, we have a proper protection-focused qualification on the horizon from the CII. But we know that people don't buy based on facts and logic, they buy through emotion - too often we forget that. Selling is an integral ingredient to ‘financial planning', and an absolute essential when it comes to protection and the financial resilience of your clients.

Sell the need, not the product

That's why at LV= we concentrate on supporting advisers in drawing out the importance of income - introducing, framing and talking protection. Take our Risk Reality Calculator as an example. It's great for starting conversations about protection (without talking products), having discussions about risk, life's surprises and their impacts. It triggers our innate human curiosity - everyone wants to know what their results will be.

Back to Tom again - sell the need, not the solution.

Our most valuable asset

Our ‘sales' team - yep, account managers are salespeople - have over 800 conversations with advisers every week. We pick up, learn and share tips and ideas every day. This is a key part of our role in helping advisers become more successful, work smarter and build their businesses.

Ultimately our aim is to help more families be financially resilient, but our experience, and that of the advisers we speak to, tells us that clients often struggle to see the value of a regular income over a single lump-sum payment. It's one of the reasons why term and critical illness advised sales outstrip income protection by a ratio of eight to one.

So if you're looking to help the client remember what their most valuable asset is why not employ another classic sales concept?

The four boxes

Divide a piece of paper into four quadrants and using your best artistic skills draw one of the following in each box:

A TV

A car

A house

A person

Then ask or help the client to assign a value to each…. A TV is say £500, a car £10,000, a house £300,000. Tell them that the person is you… how much are you worth?

Multiply their annual pay by the length of the average working life to get an impressively big £1m+ number.

‘You insure your TV, your car, your house, right? But why not your most important and valuable asset - you and your (ability to earn an) income?' … pause (ah, the power of silence - thank you, Tom Hopkins).

A world moving away from ownership to rent

While ‘four boxes' is a classic simple concept and still works, it made me stop and think. It struck me, how much modern life has moved on. Thinking about those items in the boxes - we live in a world that is increasingly moving away from ownership and ‘assets', to one of rent, subscription and pay as you go - and an even greater reliance on income to fund our lives.

TV viewing has transformed over the last couple of years with the rise of the likes of Netflix, on demand and catch-up. Much of our TV viewing is on mobile devices, which we rarely truly ‘own' but are on contracts with regular upgrades.

Many of us lease our cars, exchanging and upgrading at the end of the HP period. In urban areas particularly we have shared ownership of cars and ‘own as you go' - with pay as you go insurance to match.

And who can ignore generation rent? Nearly five million UK households rent, a number that has doubled over the last 15 years, and continues to grow. Many existing and potential clients don't have a mortgage to protect (and never will). Their protection needs are quite different and they fall into the ‘advice gap' - they have little or no reason to seek financial advice, and limited access to protection solutions to build their financial resilience.

A greater dependence on income

The changes I highlight all point to a generation with much greater dependence on its income rather than its accumulated assets.

How do we go about helping people to be more financial resilient when they work in the ‘gig economy', selling their wares through ‘social media shopfronts', are ‘mumtrepreneurs' or are ‘slash workers' - those managing several jobs and enterprises at any one time? The single career, nine-to-five office-based working life, is now the exception and no longer the norm. As product providers, we've got some work to do to respond and attune to that - particularly with income protection design.

While income is the fuel that powers our lives, we're in real danger of living beyond our means. Increasingly, we're becoming a cashless society - contactless, direct debits, mobile banking - income (which people have problems appreciating the value of anyway) is invisible.

Many families, who might be enjoying a decent standard of living, do so on extended credit. Levels of savings are at an all-time low, and millions of households are unprepared to withstand life's income shocks.

‘To the side' and every day

We also know that modern protection products are developing beyond pure financial resilience, and we're seeing advisers use the ‘to the side' approach to highlight the wider emotional, family, health and practical support services for life's little bumps in the road.

These ‘added value services' that sit alongside core protection contracts mean that protection is no longer a piece of paper that sits gathering dust in the drawer for years until a life catastrophe strikes. Access to GPs via smartphones, second opinion services, physio and counselling services - which don't demand a claim, as well as benefits such as fracture cover - are providing instant access to experts, reassurance and sometimes a money boost for more everyday life events.

These are far more relatable for clients than the big life shocks (that no-one wants to think about anyway) and are proving an easier way to introduce the idea and more tangible value of protection.

Selling is our business

Which brings me back to the lost art of selling. Sales skills are imperative in us fulfilling our mutual ‘duty of care' and principle of ‘acting in the best interests of our customers'. The vast majority of people don't wake up with a stonking urge to rush out and buy some protection. We shouldn't be afraid to sell.

As Tom Hopkins said: ‘You may feel that I am trying to sell you something—and that is true. I'm in the business of selling just like you. However, if you know something is good, you have an obligation to offer it to your client.'

Case studies

Back to work support as part of income protection cover Freddy has income protection cover with LV= and had been off work for several months suffering with anxiety and depression when he contacted the insurer to advise them of his situation. Freddy had already received treatment in the form of therapy through the NHS, counselling arranged by his employer and was continuing to pay for weekly private counselling sessions with a psychotherapist. Freddy's policy had a one-year deferred period which meant he wasn't immediately eligible for a pay-out, however the LV= claims assessor advised him that there was help available in the intervening period. Through its early intervention service, the insurer was able to arrange a face-to-face assessment with a specialist who helped Freddy with a rehabilitation plan which included help in finding part-time voluntary work and eventually making a back to work plan. At the end of the 12-month deferred period Freddy's claim pay-out began and he increased his voluntary work to help him prepare for going back to work. After a further four months Freddy found a new full-time job and even though it is still going well, the vocational support will continue until his rehabilitation specialist is happy that he is completely recovered.