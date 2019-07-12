Andrew Wibberley: Mental health and protection

Digging into the explanations added to help the customer and embedding this more consistently in the process would ensure a more consistent approach,' Andrew Wibberley, Alea Risk

We must underwrite fairly, flexibly and with recognition of real life situations, writes Andrew Wibberley

For the Protection Review conference yesterday Alea Risk and Protection Review worked together to seek views from advisers, intermediaries, distributors, insurers, reinsurers and the public on their current thoughts on the subject. We had responses from over 200 professionals at insurers, reinsurers and advisers and surveyed over 2,000 members of the public.

Many words have already been written about mental health and insurance - we sought not just to add to these but to allow some new voices to be heard.

As a warning - this article is unapologetically data heavy. Ultimately we believe by sharing this information openly and without (much!) commentary it will help provoke more positive change in this area.

Mental Health Study results

Ninety-eight percent of respondents to the survey personally knew someone who has had anxiety, stress or depression.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents think the protection industry is worse at underwriting mental health issues than physical issues (with 27% thinking it was about the same).

It doesn't take an actuary to put these numbers together to tell you this is the vital issue for insurers to get right today. If we can be part of the answer and provide meaningful help and support this could be transformative to the value we provide. If we are seen to underwrite unfairly, without flexibility, sensitivity or recognition of real life situations then this will strike a real blow to efforts to present a meaningful option for many when they seek protection.

There is a desire for more flexibility around underwriting outcomes for mental health issues. Perhaps predictably this is felt more strongly in distributors (70% yes, 28% maybe and 2% no) compared to insurers/reinsurers (47% yes, 44% maybe and 10% no).

We broke the first rule of underwriting engines and asked a free text question seeking ideas as to what greater flexibility could look like. The answers were varied but the overwhelming message was clear: "a more individual approach", "a more human approach to the full picture", "a more personal approach as opposed to black/white". Many people cited the example of decisions made for reactions to bereavement as particularly suffering from the "blanket" approach.

It was recognised by some that there is existing flexibility around the market, but that it can be difficult for advisers or customers to find that, and that may not match the best product for the client.

Many ideas came back too - "exclusions, loading, change in benefit terms, X years moratorium, new product design", "reviewable exclusions", "longer suicide exclusions" and "a wellbeing program to allow clients to have cover if they engage" were all suggested by multiple respondents.

There is a significant variety around the amount of training and support given to someone sharing the underwriting decision. Answers to "In what proportion of cases has the person responsible for communicating the decision had appropriate training with regards to managing potentially sensitive areas around mental health?"

Never - 26%, Sometimes - 41%, Mostly - 24%, Always - 10%.

Interestingly this does not meaningfully differ by the organisation people work at - for advisers the splits are:

Never - 27%, Sometimes - 37%, Mostly - 27% and Always - 8%

And for insurers:

Never - 18%, Sometimes 45%, Mostly - 23% and Always 15%

It is concerning that only in 10% of instances is there a guarantee that the person who communicates the decision has had appropriate training. This raises issues about the impact on both the applicant receiving the decision and the person being asked to share it if they have not had appropriate mental health training.

We asked distributors if they had a specific protocol if someone enquired about suicide exclusions. More than half (57%) did not have this in place. This highlights a moral if not regulatory duty of care that potentially exists in these situations.

Where an underwriting decision is made to decline due to mental health, one-in-three advisers refer to a specialist in house and one in eight refer to an external company to see if terms can be obtained elsewhere. Just over half (55%) of advisers do not have any process to refer on to a specialist adviser in the event of a decline. Given the variance in decisions made by insurers in this area it will often be in the best interests of the customer to make this extra referral.

Significant differences were noted between options given as to what people do around a question on mental health:

40% only read out the exact questions asked on the application

36% add words and explanations to help the customer complete the application

3% move past areas they think are irrelevant or potentially upsetting to the customer

21% take a different approach depending on the specific application form and the individual customer

Digging into the explanations added to help the customer and embedding this more consistently in the process would ensure a more consistent approach. This becomes particularly relevant when overlaid with people's preference to answer questions online where possible as described below.

Public Survey Results

Only 69% of respondents thought that someone with a history of stress, anxiety or depression would be able to get life insurance cover. Getting the message out that the vast majority of people with this history can get life insurance cover is an obvious goal moving forwards.

There is a general acceptance that it is fair for insurers to ask about your health when applying for life insurance. However overall one in four people think that they shouldn't be asked about mental health when applying:

61% think it is fair to ask about physical and mental health

15% think physical health is fair to ask but mental health is not

2% think mental health is fair to ask but physical health is not

11% think it's not fair to ask about either

12% aren't sure

Even if it is generally thought fair to ask these questions it doesn't mean that people are comfortable answering them. 78% of people feel comfortable and 18% uncomfortable answering questioning on physical health with an adviser or insurer, compared to 61% of people who feel comfortable and 34% uncomfortable around mental health.

If they are to answer questions the most popular way to do so is online - with 42% preferring this method, compared to 23% through a medical underwriter and only 8% who would want to discuss these with a financial adviser

Initial thoughts

We are keen to present these results openly and transparently for people to use to inform their own developments and conclusions. That said we cannot help but note certain themes across all responses.

The current model has pitfalls throughout it:

there is a belief that mental health is underwritten less well than physical health

there is a desire for people to be treated - and be seen to be treated - based on their individual circumstances rather than by a blanket rule

advisers frequently add guidance to the questions written by insurers

the person communicating a decision often doesn't have any training in mental health

less than one in 10 members of the public wants to answer questions asked on their mental health by an adviser

There seems to be specific potential to improve training to protect both staff and customers. These results identify two specific points where this is an issue - if someone specifically asks about suicide exclusions and when a decision around mental health is made and communicated.

We have been encouraged by the response to this in terms of numbers and details and ideas shared, and look forward to seeing continuing work to improve this area in the future.

Andrew Wibberley is director of Alea Risk