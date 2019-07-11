Charlie Campbell: A modern approach to mental health

Covering mental ill health is the most powerful message for promoting the value of protection insurance, writes ABI senior policy adviser

What makes someone buy insurance? Do they buy insurance or are they sold insurance? How do you explain why we might need insurance?

Insurers have all done their own research into what consumers think and what they value, using this to inform their product development and marketing strategy, to define their purpose and to tell their story. But we don't have a common evidence base for providing insight into the types of messages the industry should and shouldn't use to frame the value of their products with consumers when speaking as an industry to government, consumer bodies and the media.

Last year, the ABI commissioned research into how protection insurance products are framed - understanding the behavioural drivers of those consumers currently disengaged in the need for financial protection, and the types of messages from insurers that resonate with those individuals. In particular, we wanted to understand any differences between how men and woman responded to messages and also which messages resonated most strongly with those working for smaller businesses or who were self-employed - all groups who are considered to be significantly under protected.

Mental health is an outlier

At the outset of the research we had been interested to know how different groups felt about insurers covering and providing support services for mental ill health. We assumed those messages would be positive, but we were surprised by just how strongly the mental health messages resonated.

The results showed that covering mental health was seen as a very modern approach for insurers. In fact, learning that mental health conditions are covered by income protection products was almost transformational for some. For younger people, mental health is both prevalent in their thinking and experience, and some period of mental ill health is not something they think they can completely avoid. By covering mental health, insurers were seen as modern and different, prompting a certain amount of reappraisal, even if there remained doubts about insurers' willingness to honour claims. One focus group member suggested that "a lot of people do not have a good view of insurers, but this does add a bit of choice and I feel like there's a bit of empathy in it'' and another put it even more bluntly: "Support for mental ill health? Finally! - insurers openly acknowledge real life''.

These findings were born out even further in the quantitative surveys, with messages about mental health cover resonating by far the most of all the tested messages. And, in another twist, we had expected the mental health message to resonate most strongly with younger respondents - those between 18 and 34 - and although the message was indeed received as positively as expected, the 35-54 group responded even more positively to the message by a slight margin. This suggests that the value of cover for mental health is not exclusive to younger cohorts.

In terms of those working for small businesses and the self-employed, the mental health message resonated strongly with both. Interesting, this compared to a discernible difference when testing the stability of the home message, which hardly resonated at all with the self-employed.

Other findings

So what else did the research uncover? Interestingly, the research both provided some surprises and reinforced some existing beliefs. For example, whilst the public accept criticism of the state provision, they did not respond well to the voice of an insurer delivering messages of the state's limitations. This was excellently summed up by one focus group member who did not like ‘'insurers exploiting anxieties to sell their products''. This was timely, with the ABI communications team using the insight to inform the language we used in the launch of Percy: The Protection Calculator.

We had also been interested in whether there was a difference in how males and females responded to messages and to confirm whether the ABI's use of claims stats to myth bust resonated. Interestingly, gender had no statistically significant impact on how a message was received, with age a far greater differentiator. Although messages to myth bust did not resonate strongly, they were positively received as, if nothing else, it showed openness and transparency.

Stability in the home and normality of life in general was also crucial to individuals' appreciation of the role of protection insurance. However, although the stability message was a strong performer in the focus groups the survey showed it was not as strong as originally expected. Another key driver that did emerge, perhaps unsurprisingly, was that the size of a risk had far more impact than the likelihood of the risk occurring.

How do the findings influence the ABI's work?

The research provided some interesting insights, showing there was no significant difference between how males and females responded to messaging, that attacking state provision in the voice of an insurer is high risk, that myth busting is worth doing within wider messaging strategies and that some of the messages we tested were highly effective with certain cohorts but not with others. However, messages showing how insurers cover mental health proved to be far and away the most significant insight, resonating the strongest of all messages and across all cohorts.

What are we doing with this insight? Well, those in the industry do not need to be told that we need to be part of the debate on mental health, with much focus already on how insurers treat mental health provision. But this should certainly encourage us all to make the most of the opportunity to show the value of protection insurance products. At the ABI, we certainly know that we can only do that if we make sure we are practising what we preach. We have a Mental Health Working Group looking at how the industry treats mental health in underwriting across protection, health and travel insurance. We are looking to publish those outputs later in the year and we are conducting research to help us demonstrate the value of insurers supporting the mental, physical and financial health of the UK to policymakers.

With the Government's ‘Prevention is better than cure' green paper due imminently and the Conservative Party leadership candidates all talking about mental health support, it has never been timelier.

Methodology

It is worth a few words on the research methodology used, as that context can help value and use the outputs appropriately.

The research, carried out by Stonehaven, used a mix of qualitative and quantitative methodologies. Focus groups explored the attitudes and emotional drivers of the specific audiences, to test and develop ideas and potential messaging. A quantitative survey then measured the understanding of and attitudes towards protection insurance and the barriers to purchase among the population as a whole. It tested the messages developed at the qualitative stage and produced an estimate of the messages which are most effective at boosting consideration and uptake.

Charlie Campbell is senior policy adviser at Association of British Insurers