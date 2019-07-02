Richard Stewart: What is cognitive automation?

Untangl co-founder looks at why it is so important to gain a deeper understanding of artificial intelligence

Both cognitive automation and robotic process automation (RPA) are types of process automation whereby technology is used to carry out tasks normally done by humans.

While RPA relates to the replication of a physical process - typically a simple task that does not require any decision-making - cognitive automation relates to more complex processes where a human is required to think, interpret information and act on it.

Cognitive automation in context

Firstly, there needs to be a defined process that needs automating. In this example, inbound employee data arrives from multiple external business sources and needs to be changed to meet an internal standard for use in an in-house system (or to use consultancy jargon, a ‘downstream application') so the insurer can return a quote as fast as possible.

The steps taken by a human user might look something like this:

Open the data file and use existing knowledge to identify the relevant data, potentially deleting other parts of the file that are not required. There might be several blocks of relevant data, each with a slightly different column heading structure. Reformat and reorder the columns, applying required column headings, applying formats to dates, numbers and words. Differences in inputs will need to be sorted and normalised. Internal categories or other additional information or identifiers may need to be added. Finally, run some checks to identify and fix errors. These could include missing values, data that falls outside expected ranges or obvious input errors and typos. An experienced administrator could use a range of prebuilt functions to run checks to flush out errors or query unexpected entries. But this takes time and becomes a significant task when dealing with thousands of rows of data and hundreds of files.

In the real world, multiple sources of inbound data are likely to be inconsistent and cognitive strategies are needed to understand what to do with different files as they arrive.

Take ambiguous column headings, where it is not immediately obvious what the meaning is. Does ‘Title' in a column heading mean Mrs/Mr/Ms or Founder/Director/Senior Executive? To decide, a human would look at the first few rows of data and be able to clarify in a couple of seconds. They can then edit the heading appropriately.

Another area where cognitive strategies are needed is to deal with time-based data. Consider multiple columns of similar numeric data that are time referenced, such as salary data listed for different years. Knowing what year is required, a human would be able to identify the relevant column and discard all but the required one - it might be the latest one, the one closest to a specific date or the oldest one.

And that's where cognitive automation comes in; the technology is trained to understand the rules and then interpret information, rather than just applying a set routine. More than that, the technology can learn from previous experience and apply it to new situations, improving accuracy as it deals with more and more examples.

So why is cognitive automation important and where can it be applied in the insurance value chain?

A recent McKinsey & Co insurance market report relating to productivity efficiency, reads: "Insurers can still do much more to improve the efficiency of the business they already have. Introducing lean operations and overhauling legacy IT systems would be a good start, but they can achieve enormous cost savings from digitizing existing high-touch processes as well as simplifying the product shelf both for new business and the existing portfolio. Enhancing back-book management can free up valuable resources that can then be channeled toward growth."

A drive for process efficiency requires you to increasingly and relentlessly rid your business of the cost of waste and inefficiencies. It aligns to both strategic ambitions and current operations as well as potentially being transformative to employee engagement. Opportunities exist to lower costs, increase efficiency and improve quality.

Having said that, it's not a fix for everything. It needs careful planning and collaboration to be successful. The good news is that every process that causes an administrative overhead, that absorbs time on low-value tasks can be assessed in terms of suitability for using a technological solution.

Using proof of concept stages, each part of your journey towards efficiency can be measured and justified, with the default option of leaving things as they are where the business gains are not justifiable or where it's just too complex to confidently predict a successful outcome.

A company can become its own process experts and so best placed to assess and make changes. With ongoing measurements, performance enhancements can ensure the gains are built upon.

Summary

Replacing inefficient aspects of business processes makes sense. It's vital for businesses to defend their position in an unforgiving commercial environment and the combined gains of lower costs and releasing their employees to do more valuable work should be a huge incentive to consider it seriously.

As this type of technology is becoming increasingly viable, it will be the businesses that grasp this opportunity that will push their competitive advantage.

Richard Stewart is CEO and co-founder of Untangl