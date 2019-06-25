Mark Cracknell: A year is a long time in income protection

Are advisers and their clients making the most of the flexibility available through income protection policies?

Life happens, so they say! And indeed it does, often in the most unexpected and unpredictable of ways.

Advisers who sell income protection policies know this better than most; helping their clients to understand the need to plan to become financially resilient in the face of some the most difficult changes that people can experience in life.

Those who have experienced a catastrophic change in circumstances that leads them to claim on their income protection policy appreciate this only too well. However, the more subtle, gradual changes that influence a client's financial situation from the point they bought their income protection policy can have a big impact on how effective a plan continues to be in maintaining financial resilience in the future.

What works perfectly for your client at one point in time may not necessarily be ideal in years to come. It is for this reason that I believe we need to shine a light on the need to review an income protection client's financial situation annually.

An annual reminder

Most income protection providers write to customers every year on their policy anniversary, to encourage them to consider and review their policy. Some of the changes customers may have experienced over the year can prompt them to contact their adviser for a review.

However, certain changes are less obvious and require a nudge from their adviser to ensure the customer's income protection policy continues to work well for them and their family, should they need to use it.

The annual anniversary milestone is the perfect opportunity for advisers to provide this nudge, to review circumstances and align income protection provision with changing needs.

Changing personal circumstances

A promotion, change of working pattern or change of employer could affect salary or sick pay entitlement. Similarly, a new relationship or living arrangements, moving house, having children or watching them leave home can all impact on monthly outgoings and have knock-on impacts on pension contributions, savings and other insurances. Increasingly, caring responsibilities for those looking after ageing parents also dictate available income and how money is spent.

Whilst the impact of these on a client's finances may be fairly obvious, most of these changes are accompanied by additional workload or burden on the individual which may mean that they don't make the time, or realise the need, to review their circumstances. Intervention from their adviser can provide the prompt that they need to take action.

External developments

One of the less recognisable changes affecting how well a client's policy may continue to work for them are macro-economic factors, such as inflation. Customers may not choose to take out increasing cover, which means they could have a policy which is failing to keep up with the cost of living and increasing family expenditure. These clients may benefit from a prompt to talk about it.

Similarly, the increasing state pension age could trigger a review of income protection policy end dates, as a client needing to claim may experience an unexpected gap between income protection benefits ending, and state pension being paid.

Risk of being over- or under-insured

Encouraging customers to keep their policy up-to-date and in-line with their circumstances can uncover potential risks of over-insurance and paying for a benefit or level of protection they may not actually need or even be eligible for. And on the flip-side, customers who originally took out an income protection policy at the same time as securing a mortgage and with a limited budget, may now be in a position where they need to increase their level of cover.

Adding value

Income protection has evolved significantly over the years to be so much more than a financial safety net. Products now also offer added-value support services such as additional healthcare support. Regular reviews with clients can be the ideal opportunity to remind them of the many supplementary benefits that may be available as part of their policy.

Flexibility to remain resilient

I strongly believe that income protection should be on the list of things to review and consider whenever situations change. With customers leading increasingly busy and complicated lives, advisers have a key role to play in helping customers to recognise this and to nudge them to take action at the right time to continue to protect themselves and their families.

Mark Cracknell is Head of Protection Distribution at Aviva