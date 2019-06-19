Dan Pender: Brexit? London is still number one for fintechs

reviti CEO gives three reasons why the Big Smoke is the best place for his insurance start-up

A recent report from the think tank New Financial highlighted that over 275 banking and finance companies including major insurers are shifting business divisions, employees and legal entities from Britain to mainland Europe.

Despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit however, I believe the UK remains an unparalleled place to build a financial services business whether in insurance, banking or the financial sector more generally.

So, when working with the global multinational Philip Morris International to choose a location to headquarter its new insurtech business reviti, the UK was the clear favourite.

Having now built two major start-up insurtech businesses based in the UK, my view is there is no better place to launch for three main reasons.

Talent

Firstly, the unique depth and diversity of talent makes the UK world class. Some people talk about London being the "Hollywood of Insurance", now that may be over-glamourising things, but it is clear there is no rival.

In our business (despite rumours of a skills shortage last year), we've been able to hire some truly talented individuals at all levels within the company.

From the many conversations I have had, this experience is repeated in the many dozens of new insurtech businesses popping up all over the UK, all with great ideas and a passion for new customer solutions - we really are in the digital age!

Insurtech Board

Secondly, I truly believe that uncertainty breeds great ideas, so despite structural changes being documented with some larger players shifting their operations - Brexit might well have shaken things up and accelerated the UK's role as a fintech leader.

The sheer buzz involved in being an Insurtech Board Member in recent months is testament to the fact that the heart of the UK's dynamic insurtech industry is beating strongly.

The goal of the board is to maintain and build upon our status as a world leader in this rapidly emerging field, helping solve problems for new insurance challengers, incumbent insurers, brokers, and industry bodies.

Further evidence of the UK's momentum at this uncertain time comes from the ever increasing investment in the sector.

According to KPMG's latest Pulse of Fintech report, UK insurtechs attracted over $1bn of investment in 2018, up from $792m in 2017.

Infrastructure

Thirdly, the UK certainly has the infrastructure an insurance entrepreneur needs to make things happen.

This includes a strong fintech policy environment, supported in particular by the FCA as well as the significant concentration of (re)insurance markets.

By leveraging these, early-stage insurtechs are able to launch faster, more cost efficiently and with better global market access compared to other countries.

Further momentum comes from innovative approaches such as Open Banking, or the Pensions Dashboard, which create the infrastructure for insurance innovation in the UK that will further cement the UK's position as the leader in this sector.

So if you have a great idea and you can get the financial backing to make it a reality, there is no better place to start a global insurance business than the UK. Despite Brexit!

Dan Pender is CEO of reviti and Insurtech Board member

