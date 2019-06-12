Dave Miller: Catching on and catching up

Keeping advisers and their customers at the heart of digital processes will help drive protection innovation, writes IRESS general manager

When Bank of Scotland launched its pioneering Home Office Banking System (HOBS) in 1985 it was introducing not just a new service, but arguably a new concept.

HOBS was the UK's first telephone banking and its first PC banking service, allowing customers to actively manage their accounts from the comfort of their own home, provided they had a TV screen, and telephone/modem link-up.

HOBS didn't go mainstream, but it did bring in a lot of new customers - it said 60% of those who registered in the first two years were completely new to the bank. Yet Bank of Scotland's competitors didn't exactly rush to follow it down the HOBS route.

Perhaps at that early adoption time the vision and understanding of how transformative technology could be just wasn't there, or maybe they simply didn't have the technology development skills necessary to embrace this emerging engagement demand. But with hindsight, we know now that when technology solutions that clearly deliver a better way of working become available, people engage with those services very quickly.

HOBS is long gone and forgotten, but it gave the industry something to learn from once people did begin engaging with the technology. I believe we are starting to see something similar in the protection market.

Innovation

Innovation in protection has been focused on overcoming a rather tricky problem - that is, people don't want to think about the possibility that they may one day rely on it.

But technology is getting us closer to nudging people in the right direction. The past couple of years has seen the development of a range of tech solutions - including online tools, apps and client portals - that aim to make protection products more accessible and more affordable.

This focus on innovating to improve the customer experience, supports different aspects of the advice service, from the initial identification and discussion of protection needs with clients to the research and sale of protection products.

The recently announced ‘buy now' functionality on IRESS' The Exchange is one such example, allowing advisers to easily compare an immediate ‘buy now' option with alternative term assurance application processes. By streamlining the existing process through technology it helps advisers get appropriate life cover quickly for clients and provides absolute price certainty at quote stage - a much better outcome for clients.

Collaboration

This is also an example of close collaboration that targets specific issues. Making advisers part of the design and development process helps technology providers understand the important aspects of the core user experience (i.e. affordability, speed, convenience and transparency).

Software interface design should be influenced by research into the language advisers use with clients. So while financial advice software (used by advisers) will likely use industry terms like ‘objectives', consumer-facing interfaces such as client portals will use more client friendly language, like ‘aspirations'.

It may not sound radical, but it's this kind of approach that shifts development resources to the right areas and ensures impactful innovation and software deliveries can happen faster.

By taking a step back and actually finding out what people really need, and then delivering software and services that effectively address that need, we, as an industry, need to build software that is more engaging. That income protection sales, recorded through The Exchange, were a record 50% higher in the first quarter of 2019 than in the same period a year earlier may point to the impact of engaging technology that makes it easier for advisers to promote and sell the product.

Where do we go from here?

Keeping advisers and their customers at the heart of the process will continue to drive technology innovation in the protection market.

Gone are the days when users had to attend a workshop to give feedback on features, functionality and interfaces. Aspects of this are now done online, quickly, easily and at scale, with users iteratively testing and providing instant feedback on prototypes direct to the people that developed it.

In addition to keeping customer feedback at the heart of innovation there is a huge amount of untapped potential to utilise data in financial services software to help drive engaging customer solutions.

Their understanding and use of data is a huge differentiating factor for the likes of Amazon, Google, Uber and Netflix. Netflix famously has a very limited choice of movies. But it has a huge amount of user data that it analyses to continually tailor its services to individuals as it learns more about tastes and what people like (even distinguishing between what users say they like and what they actually do like).

Very few financial services businesses are in this fortunate position when it comes to user data. To build user data to engage people in their services, protection providers first need those people to be engaged in their needs. One doesn't happen without the other.

By reducing the distance between advisers, their customers and technology development the focus can be firmly on solving the right problems, as we are finding out.

But ultimately, it's about bringing advisers closer to the software they rely on every day and enabling businesses to tap into its optimum potential. Financial services technology will get more intuitive, solve the right problems, and, quite simply, just work - for everyone.