Alan Lakey: The complexity of valuing plans

The introduction of additional payment conditions by insurers is making life complicated for advisers

Additional payment conditions comprise a significant portion of high quality critical illness plans as proved by Zurich which includes 57 such conditions.

This trend for introducing additional payment conditions started in June 2003 with Skandia. They introduced early stage prostate cancer treated by surgery and ductal carcinoma in situ treated by mastectomy. Understandably, the payment levels were less significant compared to today's plans, being limited to the lower of £10,000 or 10% of the sum insured.

In recent years the standard template for additional payment conditions has been cast aside in favour of a range of convoluted variations. Whilst uniformly better for clients this development has dragged a blanket of perplexity over the assessment process for those advisers seeking to establish which plan is the most appropriate.

Two years back a typical policy would have paid the lower of £25,000 or 25% of the sum insured. However, since then many of the insurers competing at the top of the quality table have fashioned a variety of different calculations, as Table 1 sets out.

Many plans are set up to protect a capital and repayment mortgage where the impact of a decreasing sum, in combination with the computation methods favoured by insurers, creates a complex calculation when assessing the overall value of these conditions. Future interest rates cannot be known so the policy is set up using an assumed rate, which is typically around 5/6% pa on the portals.

Table 1

Financial Limit Percentage Limit Aegon £25,000 25% AIG £35,000 50% Aviva (core plan) £25,000 25% Aviva (upgraded) £25,000 100% Beagle Street £20,000 20% Canada Life £25,000 25% Guardian £50,000 25% Legal & General £30,000 25% LV= £12,500 £25,000 12.5% 25% Old Mutual Wealth £25,000 25% Royal London £25,000 25% Scottish Widows £25,000 25% Zurich £25,000 25%

To put all this into perspective I have chosen to show the impact of the payment limits using two different mortgage scenarios

Table 2 is based on a £50,000 mortgage over 25 years using a 6% interest rate for the policy and a 2.5% interest rate for the mortgage.

Table 2

At start of Year 1 Year 10 Year 15 Year 22 Mortgage Balance @2.5% £50,000 £35,466 £25,863 £10,236 Policy Balance @6.0% £50,000 £39,701 £31,075 £13,717 Aegon £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 AIG £25,000 £19,851 £15,537 £6,859 Aviva (core plan) £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 Aviva (upgraded) £25,000 £25,000 £25,000 £13,717 Beagle Street £10,000 £7,940 £6,215 £2,171 Canada Life £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 Guardian £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 Legal & General £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 LV= (£12,500/12.5%) LV= (£25,000/25%) £6,250 £12,500 £4,963 £9,925 £3,884 £7,769 £1,715 £3,429 Old Mutual Wealth £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 Royal London £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 Scottish Widows £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429 Zurich £12,500 £9,925 £7,769 £3,429



Aviva's upgraded plan AIG's Your Life plan and Aviva's upgraded plan both show as paying the most at the start of the mortgage because they use a higher maximum percentage figure than other insurers. As the mortgage sum reduces most insurers payments fall similarly. Aviva's upgraded plan which pays the lower of £25,000 or 100% of the sum insured remains at £25,000 until halfway through year 17 when it then mimics the policy's assumed mortgage debt.

To place this into greater perspective, in year 10 Aviva is paying 25% more than AIG over 200% more than its other rivals which rises to over 300% thereafter.

Table 2 is based on a £175,000 mortgage over 20 years using a 6% interest rate for the policy and a 4% interest rate for the mortgage. As with the first example, if the mortgage rate persists over the mortgage term it means that the insurance reduces at a slower rate than the mortgage.

Table 3

At start of Year 1 Year 9 Year 14 Year 18 Mortgage Balance @4% £175,000 £121,123 £77,583 £35,919 Policy Balance @6% £175,000 £128,478 £85,823 £41,212 Aegon £25,000 £25,000 £21,456 £10,303 AIG £35,000 £35,000 £35,000 £20,601 Aviva (core plan) £25,000 £25,000 £21,456 £10,303 Aviva (upgraded) £25,000 £25,000 £25,000 £25,000 Beagle Street £20,000 £20,000 £17,165 £8,242 Canada Life £25,000 £25,000 £21,456 £10,303 Guardian £43,750 £32,120 £21,456 £10,303 Legal & General £30,000 £30,000 £21,456 £10,303 LV= (£12,500/12.5%) LV= (£25,000/25%) £12,500 £25,000 £12,500 £25,000 £10,728 £21,456 £5,152 £10,303 Old Mutual Wealth £25,000 £25,000 £21,456 £10,303 Royal London £25,000 £25,000 £21,456 £10,303 Scottish Widows £25,000 £25,000 £21,456 £10,303 Zurich £25,000 £25,000 £21,456 £10,303



With the higher mortgage sum, Table 3 highlights why it is dangerous to generalise or assume. Initially, Guardian is paying £43,750 with AIG on £35,000, L&G on £30,000 and Aviva limited to its £25,000 maximum.

AIG's design means that its plan stays at £35,000 until towards the end of the 15th year when the 50% cap ensures that it begins reducing. Guardian with its 25% maximum starts reducing immediately and falls below AIG's £35,000 figure towards the start of year eight. By year nine, AIG is paying almost 9% more than Guardian, 20% more than Legal & General and 40% more than Aviva and most other insurers. Beagle Street, with its 20% maximum payment falls further behind whilst the payment for LV= depends on which additional payment condition has triggered the claim because it uses a dual payment calculation.

By year 14, AIG continues to pay £35,000 as this remains above the 50% payment cap. This is now 75% higher than the bulk of insurers with Aviva, which remains on £25,000, its closest rival. By year 18, the situation has altered with Aviva's £25,000 payment now being the highest. AIG is now limited by its 50% maximum payment and has reduced to £20,601, which nonetheless is at least double its other competitors.

When assessing these payment levels it should be noted that the risk of claiming rises with age so whilst Aviva trails AIG in the early years it is the later years when the policy is more likely to pay out.

In summary, it is certain that over the next few years this particular battleground will exhibit numerous changes with advisers relying on their chosen analytical research system to interpret this for them.

Alan Lakey is director of CIExpert