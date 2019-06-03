Ian Sawyer: Remember when advisers were advisers? Part two

Putting customers on risk from day one could revolutionise the protection industry, writes Assured Futures MD

If you've read part one, you'll know (and hopefully agree) that the burden of administration in the protection sector has gradually moved over the years from insurers to advisers, and that in my opinion, this is restricting market growth.

And it's not just protection advisers. Wealth managers, mortgage brokers etc are often reluctant to sell protection and while the reasons include the burden of work and constant updating of products, another is that a third of their effort is either wasted or repeated. Many clients resent the buying process and we believe that the more questions there are, the more they suspected it will count against them when it comes to a claim.

So, what could the industry do?

Advisers would save time and money if insurers took the underwriting process in-house. But that's not what this is about - and it's unlikely to grow the market.

What if every application, across life, CI and IP, was put on risk from day one?

Game. Changer.

Full cover straight away, a short set of underwriting questions, premiums collected and a pre-existing condition exclusion (PEC) until the underwriting process has been completed.

There are many examples in commercial insurance where cover is granted subject to survey, for example.

How many clients will drop off during the underwriting process if they're already covered?

Then, when the underwriting decision has been made the client has three options:

If the decision is unchanged then the policy simply continues at the same price with the PECs removed.

If the underwriting decision is different, such as a loading or exclusion, the customer can choose to accept the underwriting decision and remove the PEC.

Or, if the decision is different but the premium is unaffordable, the policy could continue as it is, with the PEC still included (and no change to the premium/terms). Or the sum assured/term could be reduced to match the pre-underwritten price.

The benefits are potentially gigantic for the industry overall because this removes the need to keep people engaged during the application process. Why? Because they've already got the cover. It's done - and the underwriting process changes from being a time-consuming psychological barrier, to something that happens in the background after your policy has started.

I believe we could add 20% market growth for this reason alone. But it also creates a fairer balance between insurers and distributors in terms of who is responsible for the underwriting process. Advisers will still need to do their bit - but so will insurers. And through a simpler lower cost model encourages growth, bigger distribution, more advertising from existing advisers and encourages wealth and mortgage advisers to the party.

Is it perfect? No, and I accept there will be challenges. Like many people I'm not a fan of PECs but most people won't end up with them - in this context they could be a quick solution to a much bigger problem.

Might prices need to go up? I don't see why they would - we'll be adding revenue by significantly reducing the number of drop outs and proportionately less risk through those remaining on PECs. It's more complicated than you think Ian? Well, yes. Most things are.

But let's talk about it because I want my advice firm to continue being an advice firm. Not an underwriting one.

Ian Sawyer is managing director of Assured Futures